Standing committee approves Mumbai’s largest-ever ₹80,000 cr budget; ₹800 cr reserved for panel

MUMBAI: After extensive deliberations and discussions, the BMC standing committee has approved Mumbai’s largest-ever municipal budget of ₹80,952 crore, marking a significant financial roadmap for the city’s development and civic works. Mumbai…22nd November 2011…News… Bombay Municipal corporation headquarters in Mumbai…HT photo by Hemant Padalkar (Hindustan Times)

Of the total budgetary provision, ₹800 crore has been reserved for the standing committee, a substantial increase over the ₹650 crore allocated in the last financial year. Of this, ₹227 crore will be earmarked for the funds to be given to 227 corporators. There are indications that of the ₹800 crore, around ₹100 crore is likely to be reserved for the Mumbai mayor.

Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde said the decision to increase the allocation was taken in view of the presence of a new elected body. “This is why we decided on ₹800 crore,” he said.

When asked about the utilisation of the remaining amount, Shinde said it would be directed towards essential civic works. “The wards of some corporators need the money for water lines, swimming pools and open spaces,” he said, indicating that the focus would be on improving basic infrastructure and public amenities across the city.

Before the approval of the budget in the standing committee, Ashraf Azmi, Congress leader in the BMC, raised concerns over revenue projections, capital expenditure and growing liabilities during the standing committee meeting, questioning the financial assumptions and transparency in the civic budget.

He pointed out that while the revised Development Plan income was projected at ₹11,153.75 crore, only ₹8,138.26 crore has been received till January 31, 2026. The Congress politician also expressed concern over capital expenditure, adding that only ₹22,425.16 crore had been spent till January 31, 2026 against a projected ₹39,159.51 crore.

Azmi also pointed to committed liabilities of over ₹2.13 lakh crore for major projects and sought clarity on financial support from the Centre and state, along with the detailed cost and timeline information for infrastructure projects such as the Mumbai Coastal Road.