PUNE/ NASHIK: The state government had allocated over ₹1 crore to develop amenity spaces around Ishaneshwar temple in Mirgaon village of Sinnar tehsil, in Nashik district eight years ago. The temple gained traction recently as it is managed by a trust headed by self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who was arrested recently after a woman filed an FIR against him alleging that she was raped by him multiple times over three years; since then six other women have come forward with similar complaints. State allocated over ₹1 crore to develop facilities around Kharat-linked temple

According to sources in the district administration, the funds were sanctioned through a government resolution (GR) issued on March 31, 2018, by the state tourism and cultural affairs department, under BJP minister Jaykumar Rawal.

When HT reached out to Rawal, he refused to comment on the matter. He is currently the marketing and protocol minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government.

“The GR stated that funds were allocated for development works at various religious sites across over 20 districts, the Ishaneshwar temple being one of the beneficiaries. The projects were executed by the public works department,” said a senior official, adding, allocation of funds to religious institutions is a routine exercise carried out each financial year. HT has reviewed the copy of the GR.

“There was no information about the alleged offences involving Kharat when the funds were sanctioned,” said a source in the district administration. Authorities declined to comment on whether Kharat used his influence to secure the funds, though sources indicated he had close ties with several politicians across party lines.

The development has sparked a political controversy, with allegations of efforts being made to shield Kharat, who is believed to have links with the powerful.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged that if the government chose to conduct an impartial investigation into the case, “a dozen ministers and two dozen officials will end up in jail”, referring to the grants sanctioned for the temple. He also alleged that a minister, who was close to Kharat, “had performed black magic rituals to become chief minister”.

“CM Devendra Fadnavis had been aware of the alleged misdeeds of the self-styled godman for the past six months. However, despite having the information, no action was taken, reportedly due to Kharat’s links with individuals within his close circle, including cabinet colleagues,” said Sapkal.

Pune-based RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar said: “This fund was used to construct several facilities around the temple. Notably, this temple has been described in official government language as a ‘Siddha Kshetra’ or a site of spiritual significance. Who in the government decided that this temple qualifies as a ‘Siddha Kshetra’?”