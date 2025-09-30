State asseses flood damage: 41,000 hit, crops on 1 cr acres damaged

MUMBAI: Although the rain receded on Monday, the situation was still grim in flood-affected districts across Maharashtra as water from dams continued to be discharged from their reservoirs. This kept large areas submerged more than a week after torrential rain wrought havoc across rural Maharashtra. Anita Purale, a resident of Depegaon in Beed district, lost her cotton crop due to heavy rain and floods in the area. (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

According to official reports, 41,067 people have been shifted to shelters since September 21, while crops on 1.01 crore acres of agricultural land have been damaged since August.

Last week, the state government approved a ₹2,215-crore relief package for 31,64,000 farmers. However, to make funds immediately available, the state on Monday allowed local authorities to use 5% of funds from the District Development Fund for rescue and relief work. This includes providing shelter and food to affected villagers, fodder for cattle, cleaning work in flood-affected areas, temporary repairs etc.

According to official reports, crop losses have been most severe in 17 districts, the most serious being in Nanded (18,20,122 acres), Ahilyanagar (15,62,480 acres), Beed (15,00,690 acres), Solapur (10,20,917) and Jalna (9,59,457 acres).

Reports also reveal that since September 21, a total of 41,067 people have been shifted to shelters in 12 districts. “In 4,167 shelters, we are providing food, water etc to 41,067 people. Solapur district has the highest number of displaced villagers – 13,724 people in 75 shelters,” said an official from the state relief and rehabilitation department.

As thousands wait to return home, the danger of flooding continues as the floodgates at many dams remained open on Monday. This includes the Jayakwadi dam, which discharges into the Godavari River, Sina-Kolegaon into the Sina River, Gangapur dam into the Godavari, and the Hatnur dam in Jalgaon and Girna dam in Nashik.

The state is still gathering data on crop losses, and damaged public infrastructure and amenities. Compensation remains a priority for the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Sena spokesperson in spat

Frayed tempers cast a brief shadow over relief work in Solapur, when the district collector accused the Shiv Sena spokesperson of trying to make political capital out of a grave situation.

Sena spokesperson Jyoti had turned up with 200 kits for 3,000 flood-affected villagers. When she ran short of kits, Waghmare phoned district collector Kumar Ashirwad and accused the local administration of inadequate relief work. Ashirwad snapped at her, instructing her to allow the authorities to proceed with their work.

In a video that has gone viral online, Ashirwad is heard asking Waghmare why she had brought only 200 kits to a place where 3,000 people were being sheltered. Later Waghmare claimed she had not called the collector for any undue favours.