Govt to construct houses for mill workers on 22 hectares land in Thane

Mumbai: The state government has announced plans to soon construct houses for mill workers on 21.88 hectares of land in Thane.

Replying to a calling attention in the legislative assembly, housing minister Atul Save said that the government has already given houses at the mills lands to 15,000 workers.

“We have received 1.74 lakh applications of the workers and their legal heir for the houses. After scrutiny, the number is expected to drop drastically. We have decided to scrutinise the applications at the earliest so that we get the actual number of eligible workers,” he said.

Save added, “Around 15,000 workers have been given houses built on 13.78 acres land surrendered by mill owners as per the formula of sharing of land of defunct mills.

“To accommodate the remaining mill workers, we identified a land parcel of 42 hectares in Thane, of which 21.88 acres of land is feasible for the housing project. The remaining workers will be accomodated by constructing houses there,” he said.

While replying to another calling attention related to the BDD chawls, Save assured to request the Mumbai Port Trust for the handover of the land owned by them for redevelopment of the BDD chawls standing on the land owned by the central agency at Sewri.

“Of the four BDD chawls, one at Sewri is on the land ownd by MbPT and without their permission, the redevelopment cannot begin. We will request the central government and the respective ministry for the land,” said Save.

“We will soon have a meeting with the respective minister for the land. Once the land is handed over, the rehabilitation of 960 residential and nonresidential tenements would be possible,” said Save while

