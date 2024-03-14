 State okays Mahanand takeover by NDDB | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / State okays Mahanand takeover by NDDB

State okays Mahanand takeover by NDDB

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Mar 14, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Maharashtra's Mahanand dairy brand to be revived by Central govt-run NDDB, projected profit of ₹84 crore in 5 years, state to contribute ₹254 crore for rejuvenation.

Strap: The Central govt-run dairy board projects a profit of 84 crore in the next five years for the Maha cooperative

State okays Mahanand takeover by NDDB
State okays Mahanand takeover by NDDB

The state cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to hand over the cooperative milk brand, Mahanand, to the Central government-run National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for its revival over the next five years.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The NDDB, headquartered in Gujarat, had submitted a proposal to take over the loss-making cooperative with a mandate to dissolve its existing board and implement a voluntary retirement scheme for at least half of the 940 employees.

“NDDB will take over as administrator of Mahanand for the next five years by appointing a managing committee, which will be headed by the secretary of the dairy development department. The proposal submitted by the NDDB has projected a profit of 84 crore in the next five years,” a statement issued by the government said and added the state would contribute 254 crore towards its rejuvenation.

Tukaram Mundhe, secretary of animal husbandry and dairy development department, said, “The brand Mahanand will remain intact, and the ownership will remain with Maharashtra.”

Mahanand is run by the Maharashtra Rajya Sahakari Dudh Mahasangh Maryadit (MRSDMM), an apex federation of district/taluka milk unions, that was established to implement the Operation Flood programme in the state. MRSDMM procures milk from the member milk unions at remunerative rates and distributes it to consumers at reasonable prices.

It was established in 1983 in Aarey Milk Colony by MRSDMM. At one time, it was a profit-making business, with a share of nine lakh litres in the milk distribution business in Mumbai and other parts of the state. Later, its collection dipped below one lakh litres daily and it ran into losses.

On December 28, Mahanand’s board of directors passed a resolution to hand over the dairy to NDDB, and a proposal was sent to the state dairy development department for approval. The board has also sought 130 crore for a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, since NDDB has indicated that it can accommodate only 350 of the dairy’s 940 employees.

While the state claims the objective is to revive the cooperative brand, the opposition has slammed the government, calling the move as an attempt to shift one more key Maharashtra project to Gujarat and hand over the dairy’s 50-acre land in Goregaon to a developer. Significantly, entry of Gujarat-based Amul milk brand in Karnataka had kicked up a political row ahead of the assembly elections in April 2023.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet also gave its approval to raise soft loans of more than 1.30 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25 for infrastructure development. The state government will repay the loans, which will be made available by the Central government, after 50 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On