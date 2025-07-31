State sanctions 210 crore for new medical college, hostel at GT Hospital

Mumbai: Weeks after announcing that a new medical college will be set up on the Gokuldas Tejpal or GT Hospital campus in south Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹210 crore for it, according to a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday. Mumbai, India – Mar 04, 2024: A view of G T Hospital, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 04, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

This includes a boys and girls hostel and staff quarters, which will be built on a 7,091-square-metre plot between GT Hospital and Cama & Albless Hospital at Fort, the GR said. The plot, belonging to the state public works department, currently has a building housing class 4 government employees, which will be demolished.

The new college building, meanwhile, will be built on the GT Hospital campus, the GR said. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission is also recruiting new professors for the college, which will initially have 50 seats. The capacity of the college would be increased to 100 seats in the coming years, medical education minister Hassan Mushrif had said in the legislative assembly earlier this month.

As per the National Medical Council (NMC) guidelines, a hospital with at least 650 beds and 15,000 square metres of floor space must have a postgraduate medical college attached to it. GT Hospital has 1,026 beds.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) currently operates four medical colleges in the city—at KEM Hospital in Parel, Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central, Sion Hospital, and Cooper Hospital—whose combined intake capacity is 850 MBBS students. The state government-run JJ Hospital in Byculla, the only major teaching hospital in south Mumbai, caters to another 250 MBBS students.

The BMC is also starting a hospital on a public-private partnership basis at Shatabdi College. Earlier, the state planned to build a college on the St George’s Hospital campus, but there were restrictions due to it being part of a heritage area.