State signs MoUs for green hydrogen projects and steel plant

Mumbai: The state government of Maharashtra on Monday has signed seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for green hydrogen projects, amounting to a total investment of ₹2,76,300 crore. Additionally, an MoU was signed with Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel for establishing a steel plant with an investment of ₹40,000 crore. HT Image

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra’s leadership in green energy. The green hydrogen projects aim to generate 910 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA) of green energy, creating employment opportunities for approximately 63,900 individuals.

The MoUs entail collaborations with various companies, including NTPC Green Energy Limited, JSW Energy Limited, AVAADA Green Hydrogen Private Limited, Bafna Solar and Infra Private Limited, ReNew eFuels Private Limited, Welspun Godavari GH2 Private Limited, INOX Air Products Private Limited, and L&T Green Energy Tech Limited.

Fadnavis commended Maharashtra’s Green Hydrogen policy, which garnered positive responses from 7 leading companies.

Furthermore, an MoU with Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel was signed for establishing a Green Steel Plant in Maharashtra, representing an investment of ₹40,000 crore and creating 20,000 job opportunities, tweeted deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde said there was a discussion in Davos on this and the MoU was signed on Monday. The plant will get an additional six million tonnes per annum

Industrialist Laxmi Mittal had met Shinde during his visit to Davos recently. He wanted to sign more MoUs with the state and had informed the CM.

Speaking at the function, Shinde said, “This is an important project, joining the iron mines and MIDC had created a good atmosphere.’’ He said that the state had signed MoUs worth ₹3.53 lakh crore in the World Economic Forum at Davos and the state has the infrastructure to sustain more investments. The function was held in Sahyadri guesthouse.