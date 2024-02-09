State to give gratuity, pension to around 2 lakh Anganwadi workers

Mumbai: After the statewide strike of Anganwadi workers and helpers demanded pension and gratuity and warned the ruling alliance of campaign against them in the coming election, the state government has asked the woman and child development department to prepare the proposal of gratuity and pension for Anganwadi workers and present before the cabinet. This proposal will benefit over two lakh women working in Anganwadi’s across the state. HT Image

In the first week of January, Anganwadi workers held a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai and invited Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray assured them that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would approve their demands for enhanced wages, gratuity, and other benefits in the first cabinet meeting if voted to power in the next assembly polls. In response, leaders of the protest assured Thackeray that over 2 lakh Anganwadi workers would run a house-to-house campaign against the Eknath Shinde-led government. Subsequently, Anganwadi workers’ union leader Shubha Shamim assured Thackeray that over 2 lakh Anganwadi workers would run a door-to-door campaign against the ruling alliance.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde discussed and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, decided to approve the demands to avoid possible damage in the upcoming elections. “The state has directed the women and child development department to prepare the proposal for pension and gratuity to Anganwadi workers. It will be presented before the cabinet for approval soon.

For the pension scheme of the Anganwadi workers, discussions are going on with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and some other banks that manage pension fund schemes. Once LIC and the Banks submit their proposal, the women and child development department will scrutinise it and they will prepare a final proposal for cabinet approval.” said an official from the state.

When contacted, Shubha Shamim confirmed the development and said that the women and child department held discussions with association leaders regarding the cabinet proposal for pension and gratuity. “Gratuity amount will depend on the salary and the total years of service,” said Shamim. “For the pension, the Anganwadi workers will have to contribute around ₹50 to 300. We have requested the state to keep the contribution amount as low as possible as they do not get good salary.”

She also expressed satisfaction that after the long struggle and the strike, it was finally over, and the women working in Anganwadi would get gratuity and pension, which was their right as per the court orders.