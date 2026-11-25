Niraj Pandit is a journalist based in Mumbai who has spent than two decades working in reporting and editing. He is currently employed by Hindustan Times. At Hindustan Times he focuses on education, higher education, public policy and civic issues in Maharashtra. For years he has covered schools, universities, entrance exams, education reforms and government policies. He has also covered civic and infrastructure topics. Before joining Hindustan Times in 2022 he was with known Marathi newspapers such as Loksatta, Lokmat, and Maharashtra Times. He worked in reporting, editing and newsroom leadership roles. His work has included stories about education, science and technology government operations and public interest topics. He has reported on subjects such as IIT Bombay and the universities, school education, exam reforms and state education policies. His reporting has always aimed to create fact-based stories that make complicated public issues easy to understand.
Students stare at 1,300 blank panels as e-content fails to arrive
Without the e-content that should have come with them, teachers are unable to use 1,300 interactive panels, prompting questions about a ₹37-crore project to improve digital learning in BMC schools
MUMBAI: Students in municipal schools have returned to classrooms after the Diwali vacation but continue to stare at blank interactive panels meant to provide digital content to aid their learning. Without the e-content that should have come with them, teachers are unable to use 1,300 such panels, prompting questions about a ₹37-crore project to improve digital learning in BMC schools.
The 65-inch panels were installed in around 1,300 classrooms nearly a year ago. Several schools, particularly those following the CBSE curriculum, are yet to receive the required e-content. The issue has been raised by civic Education Committee member Ankit Prabhu, who recently wrote to the municipal commissioner, seeking an inquiry into the matter.
According to the complaint, providing curriculum-based digital content for Classes 1 to 10 in Marathi, Hindi, Urdu and English medium schools was part of the tender conditions. Content was also to be provided for CBSE, ICSE, IB and IGCSE boards. “Even the content provided to state-board schools has not been updated according to the latest syllabus,” the complaint states.
Prabhu has alleged that the BMC’s education department has failed to get the pending work completed. This, when 76% of the project cost, amounting to ₹28.18 crore, has been paid to the contractors, he claims.
He has also questioned the quality of the equipment and the price at which they were procured. He has asked whether teachers have been trained to use these panels.
A senior officer from the BMC’s education department said, “There have been two contracts given – one for the hardware and another for the content. We have provided proper content to all the interactive panels. Still, based on the complaint, the department is working on this.”
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