Closure of Khar school shocks students; administration says building in precarious state

MUMBAI: When students, who secured admission in Khar Education Society (KES) in class 11 through the online process, went to the school to take admission, they were greeted by a notice from the management that left them in shock. The notice intimated the management’s decision to shut down the school. Sudden closure of Khar school shocks students

Many students from the Khar-Bandra area had listed KES as their top choice, and some had secured admission. “However, when students and their parents arrived at the school, they were stopped by security guards at the gate. They were informed that the admission process for Class 11 was closed. Parents were outraged when the guards chased them away as soon as they demanded to meet the principal,” said Akhil Chitre, general secretary, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS).

Since the school is listed by the deputy director of education’s office, residents of the area gave it preference over others. They are now asking where their children should seek admission if the admission process is closed here. As per rules, after selecting an institution in the first round, one cannot participate in the second list’s admission process. Therefore, students are confused whether they should wait for the third list, or the deputy director of education will take an immediate decision on the KES issue.

A letter sent by the society to the education department on May 28 mentions that the KES building was in a dangerous condition, as was confirmed by a structural inspection. They also mentioned difficulties in relocating ongoing classes and suggested that the current students should seek admission elsewhere. It also wrote to the University of Mumbai about closing admission for the degree classes too.

Students are now questioning why the school included Class 11 admission, if this was the case. Chitre said, “The school building is reportedly in good condition. Upon inspection, it does not appear to be as hazardous as claimed by the school administration. There is speculation that the administration plans to close this minority school and establish an international school in its place. Hence, the refusal for new admissions.”

No representative from the school was available for comment. Prakash Kothari, secretary of KES, too, was not available for comments, nor was deputy director of education, Sandeep Sangave.