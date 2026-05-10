Mumbai: A blistering sun and high humidity earlier on Saturday transitioned into cloudy skies and dust-raising winds towards the evening in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Sudden dust-raising winds hit MMR on Sat evening; precursor to monsoon, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has placed both south Mumbai and the suburbs under a yellow alert for Sunday, attributed the current weather conditions to two parameters.

“Northerly winds in the lower levels are keeping temperatures in the 35-37°C range over Mumbai and adjoining areas. At the same time, humidity levels are gradually increasing as we transition towards the monsoon season, leading to greater discomfort,” said Sushma Nair, senior scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD Mumbai. “Minimum temperatures are also remaining relatively high, in the 26–28°C range, resulting in warm and humid nights.”

The explanation was reflected in the numbers, with above-normal temperatures in the suburbs. While the Santacruz weather station, which represents the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degree Celsius (two degrees above normal), the minimum temperature was 28.2°C (1.8 degrees above normal). Humidity levels reached 75% at 8:30 am and dropped to 58% at 5:30 pm.

In contrast, south Mumbai recorded normal day and night temperatures at 34.4°C and 27.6 degree Celsius, respectively. However, at 8:30 am, humidity levels soared to 90% at the Colaba weather station, dropping to 50% by 5:30 pm.

Five of the six automatic weather stations logged higher temperatures.Ram Mandir registered 39 degree Celsius followed by Vikhroli at 38.8 degree Celsius. Daytime temperature recorded at Tata Power Chembur was 36.6 degree Celsius, followed by Vidyavihar and Dahisar at 35.7 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature at Bandra was 35.4 degree Celsius. In the MMR, Thane recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degree Celsius.

However, starting at 4 pm, the weather changed, with winds kicking up dust and light rains in parts of Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad.

“Since we are still in the transition phase towards the monsoon, the surface soil is relatively dry and loose. Under circumstances that create strong wind conditions associated with thunderstorm outflows, this can lead to dust-raising winds, similar to what has been observed over the region during the last couple of days,” said Nair. “Evening thunderstorms are a typical feature of the pre-monsoon season. Daytime heating creates instability and, under favourable circumstances, it gives rise to afternoon or evening thunderstorm activity.”

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