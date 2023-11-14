close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Suicide at Vashi bridge: Unidentified woman jumps into creek

Suicide at Vashi bridge: Unidentified woman jumps into creek

ByRaina Assainar
Nov 14, 2023 07:44 AM IST

A woman in her 50s jumped off Vashi bridge in Navi Mumbai and was found dead in Vashi creek. Police are trying to establish her identity. No foul play suspected.

Navi Mumbai: A woman, approximately 50 years old, ended her life on Sunday night by jumping off the Vashi bridge into the Vashi creek. The incident occurred at around 7.45 pm, passersby promptly alerted the police control room.

HT Image
HT Image

The Vashi fire team alongside local fishermen, conducted a search towards the Nhava Sheva area in the creek. The woman’s body was discovered floating, and with the aid of a rope, it was recovered. Rushed to Vashi General Hospital, she was declared dead on arrival.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The unidentified woman was dressed in a green nightgown with a yellowish flower print and had distinctive tattoos—an inscription ‘Kishor’ on her left hand and a flower-like image on her right hand. Additionally, she was found wearing a mangalsutra. The police are currently working to establish her identity by checking missing person’s complaints from nearby police stations.

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar from Vashi police station stated, “The identity of the lady is yet not clear. We are checking CCTV footages to determine how she reached the bridge and are also reviewing missing person’s complaints. As of now, no foul play is suspected.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out