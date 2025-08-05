Sukoon and Shukoor: Bhendi Bazaar’s revival pushes forward

MUMBAI: In the heart of Bhendi Bazaar, where narrow, dimly lit alleys service one of the oldest parts of the inner-city, residents now speak a different language: one of sukoon (peace) and shukoor (gratitude). These two words capture the transformation unfolding in Dawoodi Bohra Mohalla, a place once synonymous with crumbling buildings, encroached streets, and shared toilets. Flat in Al- Ezz twin towers at Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ HT Photo)

By the end of 2025, over 1,280 families will move into Al Ezz – 53-storey twin towers that occupy 1.34 acres and whose name means ‘honour’ in Arabic. A mixed-use development, the towers will also house 260 shops, and will replace 23 dilapidated buildings from the old Bhendi Bazaar.

Al Ezz is one of six multi-storey towers being built as part of one of India’s largest urban renewal projects. Covering 16.5 acres, the cluster redevelopment project is helmed by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT). Launched in 2009, it will eventually rehouse 3,200 families and 1,250 shops, once housed in 250 dilapidated buildings.

Moving into Al Ezz will be a life-changing event for Tasneem Rajkotwala, who recalls her earlier life in a 150-sq ft home with a shared toilet. “We’re so happy to finally have flats on ownership, a space that’s ours. There’s so much sukoon, and we’re filled with shukoor for our Syedna, who gave us this better life.”

Rajkotwala’s new home is a 375-sqft, one-bedroom apartment with a private bathroom. She will have access to elevators, round-the-clock water supply, and a garbage chute to segregate dry and west waste on every floor. The contrast with her past life is striking. “Earlier, we had no privacy. There was no proper garbage disposal, no parking space, and water had to be filled early in the morning.”

Initiated in 2009 by the late Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, the SBUT project is revolutionary not only due to its scale but also because it preserves the culture and social ethos of the old settlement, giving its identity new expression in a modern avatar.

Built into this blueprint are community spaces, once cramped and overrun, that have been restored. The local mosque, previously too small for gatherings, now comfortably hosts prayers in a large and serene environment in the Raudat Tahera.

Like the rest of the project, Al Ezz is not just rehousing its residents, it’s rebuilding lives. “It’s a blueprint for how Indian cities can modernise without erasing identity,” said the SBUT spokesperson.

In Al Ezz, alongside residential units, are three floors housing commercial units. Already operational, they have ensured that businesses continue without displacement. A temporary commercial transit hub was constructed to support shopkeepers during the shift.

Nafisa Kanchwala says her family has been living in Bohri Mohalla for around a century. “Ours was a one-room, 350-sq ft home but now we are getting a 1 BHK with a private toilet. We look forward to living in an environment that promises good ventilation and great amenities.”

The redevelopment goes beyond aesthetics. The project is built on principles of sustainability, safety and smart urban planning, boasting solar rooftop panels, rainwater harvesting, and a sewage treatment plant for responsible water use and disposal. Garbage chutes on every floor enable waste segregation at source.

Wide 18-metre roads replace former 7-metre lanes, now complete with pedestrian footpaths and streetlights. Over 700 native trees are being planted to improve air quality and restore green cover. Open spaces, a children’s play area, landscaped gardens, and seating areas designed to foster community interaction, a rare luxury in the former congested quarters, have enhanced the quality of life for residents.

Bhendi Bazaar’s identity has always been closely tied to its commercial life, from antique stores to beloved eateries like Jilani’s and Shabbir’s Tawakkal Sweets. Rather than displace these icons, SBUT has woven them into the new landscape, blending modern commercial hubs with old-world charm.

The SBUT project comprises six towers. While two towers, in Phase I, have been occupied, two others including Al Ezz, in Phase II, are approaching completion. The last two will be complete in 2027.

Even during construction, community life is not compromised. “More than 950 residential transit units were built at Anjeerwadi, with another 1,100 provided by MHADA, ensuring that families were moved into safe, temporary housing,” said the SBUT spokesperson.

Says Rajkotwala, “We are at peace even in our transit homes. It’s already better than the homes we left behind.”