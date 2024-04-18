Summer heat behind surge in gastro cases among children: Doctors

Mumbai: Hanishka Racharla, 7, an Andheri resident, missed school this week after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis over the weekend. The Racharlas were informed by their paediatrician that she is one of many children who have come down with gastroenteritis this summer, and their weekend dinner plan may have been the reason for contracting the infection. HT Image

Paediatricians told HT that the summer heat is exacerbating the spread of gastroenterological diseases, and nearly 20-30 patients are turning up every day at outpatient departments with complaints of diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach ache.

“We are seeing a rise in acute gastroenteritis cases in our OPD this summer. Most patients are below 5 years. Usually symptoms are loose motions, abdominal cramps, vomiting and nausea,” said Dr Rashi Aryan, paediatrician, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.

He said the most common cause was viral diarrhoea, followed by bacteria. “Luckily, very few come with dehydration and need hospitalisation,” said Dr Aryan.

Dr Tejal Shetty, paediatrician at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vile Parle, said a combination of rising temperatures and bad eating habits contributed to the uptick in cases. “Heat increases the rate at which food spoils, making foodborne illnesses more common. Children may consume outside food that is contaminated. Additionally, children are more likely to be active outdoors during summer, playing in contaminated water bodies or using public restrooms without proper handwashing afterwards, the opportunities for ingesting or coming into contact with infectious agents are higher,” said Dr Shetty.

Dr Indu Khosla, consultant paediatric, NH SRCC Children’s Hospital, Haji Ali, also blamed poor hygiene, contaminated food or water, and viral infections for the surge in reported cases. “Patients are taking at least five days to recover. It is crucial to prioritise hygiene, ensure hands are thoroughly washed and food is properly cooked and stored. Encouraging adequate fluid intake, especially oral rehydration solutions, helps replenish lost electrolytes,” she said. Seeking prompt medical attention is imperative to prevent dehydration and complications, she added.

Doctors emphasised on adequate hydration as deficiency of electrolytes can lead to severe muscle cramps and dehydration. Most cases of low blood pressure and muscle cramps are seen among those who work outdoors such as marketing professionals, they said, recommending the use of oral rehydration salts (ORS).