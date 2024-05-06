 Survey fleshes out citizens manifesto of Lokhandwala societies | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Survey fleshes out citizens manifesto of Lokhandwala societies

ByShashank Rao
May 06, 2024 09:05 AM IST

Residents of Lokhandwala Township (LoTo) in Kandivali (E) have prepared a citizen manifesto based on an online survey that they will be presenting to candidates

Mumbai: Elections are an opportunity for every voter, whether rich or poor, to engage with the political process. The affluent residents of Lokhandwala Township (LoTo) in Kandivali (E) have prepared a citizen manifesto based on an online survey that they will be presenting to candidates who come asking for their votes.

Chandigarh residents can fill out Form 6 to enrol in the electoral roll through the Voter Helpline App or voter portal “https://voters.eci.gov.in/”, or simply hand over the form at their respective polling booths. (Getty image)
Chandigarh residents can fill out Form 6 to enrol in the electoral roll through the Voter Helpline App or voter portal “https://voters.eci.gov.in/”, or simply hand over the form at their respective polling booths. (Getty image)

The survey was conducted last week of April and it revealed several interesting findings. Residents of some 50 to 60 gated communities comprising more than 200 high rises enthusiastically filled out an online form listing their problems and giving their feedback on performance of elected representatives.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A non-political platform called We All Connect (wAc) was created that conducted the survey with the residents. The online form was circulated through the WhatsApp groups of each society.

Santy Shetty, founder of wAc, said, “The WaC caters to nearly 7,000 families. We created a Google form which was circulated through WhatsApp and social media platforms and asked residents to fill it up. This survey conducted by wAc is to highlight the issues that continue to be pertinent in our neighbourhood. Our initiative of making this ‘Citizens Manifesto’ is to get the issues highlighted to the candidates so that they support us with solutions”.

Some of the core issues of Lokhandwala Township that were discussed are completion of DP Road connecting Lokhandwala and Thakur Village, widening of Entry and Exit road from WEH to Lokhandwala, action against share autorickshaws as drivers breach traffic rules, more BEST bus services in the township and the problem of illegal parking. Apart from this the perennial issue of widening Akurli Road has been in the works for months but no progress has been made.

BJP candidate Piyush Goyal visited Lokhandwala Township during his campaign rally a few days ago while the Congress candidate is expected to visit soon. The residents say they have simplified their manifesto and zeroed in on 10 main issues that concern their township.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Survey fleshes out citizens manifesto of Lokhandwala societies
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On