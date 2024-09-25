Suspected to be thieves, two minors stripped, paraded in Juhu

Mumbai: The Juhu police on Tuesday booked three persons for allegedly stripping, assaulting and confining two adolescent brothers with chains throughout the night on Monday. The incident occurred in Vile Parle West when residents mistook the boys as thieves. It came to light after the grandmother of the boys saw their videos on social media and approached the police. HT Image

The first information report in the case was registered based on a complaint by the 60-year-old grandmother who lives in a chawl in Vile Parle West. Her grandsons aged 17 years and 14 years also live with her as they lost their mother a few years ago and their father does not take care of them.

On Tuesday, a relative showed her videos of the two boys uploaded on social media. The videos showed that the boys were stripped, their heads were tonsured and they were paraded naked.

“After the grandmother saw the videos, she took the two boys into confidence. They told her that they were stripped, assaulted, and confined with chains throughout the night on Monday. They were also threatened to not tell anyone about the incident and not be seen in the area again before they were allowed to leave,” said a police officer.

The accused have been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (wrongful confinement), 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 356 (defamation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Bombay Children Act, 1948 and the Information Technology Act, 2000.