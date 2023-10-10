News / Cities / Mumbai News / Sweeper held for molesting minor in hospital

Sweeper held for molesting minor in hospital

ByVinay Dalvi
Oct 10, 2023 08:08 AM IST

A sweeper in a Mumbai hospital has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl who was admitted to the hospital. The incident occurred when the girl's mother was not present. The accused has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

MUMBAI: A sweeper was arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl admitted to a civic-run hospital three days ago. The sweeper kissed her and touched her inappropriately when her mother was not around, after which she got nervous, said police sources.

The accused was identified as Rohidas Solanki, 40, a resident of Byculla.

The victim was admitted after she consumed depression pills prescribed to her father as she was upset over some family issues.

“Her mother is around her continuously, however, when in the evening her mother goes to fetch some medicines, Solanki kisses the minor girl and even misbehaves with her. When the mother returned, she realised that her daughter was afraid and nervous and tried speaking to her. Meanwhile, a lady on the neighbouring bed informed her about the incident,” said a police officer from JJ Marg police station.

After approaching the doctors, her mother then came to the local police station and registered a case.

A case has been registered under section 353 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 8 (sexual assault) and section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

