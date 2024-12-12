MUMBAI: The Bandra police have arrested the driver of the water tanker involved in a hit-and-run case, in which 25-year-old model Shivani Singh was killed, a week back. The deceased, a resident of Malad West, was riding pillion on a two-wheeler, and succumbed to injuries after being crushed under the tanker’s wheels. Tanker driver involved in Bandra hit-and-run held

The driver, identified as Princhu Chaudhary, 23, was arrested in Nalanda, Bihar, on Wednesday by Bandra police. .

The accident occurred near Kalantri Square in Bandra West on November 5, when Singh and a male friend attempted a U-turn on their two-wheeler. A tanker hit their motorcycle from the side, causing Singh to fall. She was then crushed to death under the tanker. Her biker friend escaped with injuries.

“As a crowd gathered at the spot, the tanker driver fled,” said a Bandra police officer. Singh was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the officer added.

The police then traced the tanker’s owner and seized the vehicle. An FIR was registered against the tanker driver under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sachin Rane, senior police inspector of Bandra police station, said their team visited the driver’s residence in Mumbai but could not find him. They then obtained the address of his native place in Bihar and notified the local police, who found the accused at his house. A team of officers from Bandra police station then went to Bihar and arrested the accused. According to police, Princhu, who is being brought to the city by their team, said he fled from the spot as he was scared of getting lynched by the crowd that had gathered. .