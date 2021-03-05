Taxi meters in Mumbai not recalibrated yet, association has another demand

IND USA
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:34 AM IST

Four days after the implementation of the new taxi tariff, the process to recalibrate meters is yet to begin. The recalibration of a few autorickshaws started on Wednesday.

Increased fares of autorickshaw and taxis were implemented from Monday in the city. The fare hike was announced by Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab on February 22.

One of the reasons for the delay in the process of recalibration is the demand by the Autorickshaw Taxi Meter Association for increasing the charges for recalibration of meters.

The association met transport department officials on Thursday, however, they failed to arrive at a consensus. “Due to coronavirus, every business is suffering. We have asked the transport department to increase the prices of the calibration as it is difficult for us to manage. The fare hike has happened after 2015 and has to be completed in two months. This means we can only earn for the next two months. The transport department does not appear to listen to us,’’ said Gafoor Nerekar, Mumbai chairperson, Maharashtra Autorickshaw Taxi Meter Repairing Association.

Further, many autorickshaw and taxi drivers have also not yet started using tariff cards. Taxi unions have stated that the recalibration of meters is likely to take time and drivers are not aware of it.

“There are many drivers who are not aware of the increased fare. The recalibration of meters is only likely to start by March 20,” said AL Quadros, leader, Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials have stated that the recalibration process has started, but no vehicle has come for a road test. “Vehicle recalibration has started. The vehicles are likely to come for road testing from Friday,” said an RTO official.

The Maharashtra government has given time till May 30 to recalibrate taxi and autorickshaw meters in the city. There are nearly two lakh autorickshaws and 40,000 taxis operating in the city.

The minimum autorickshaw fare (for 1.5 km) is now 21 as opposed to 18 and the minimum black and yellow taxi fare is now 25 as opposed to 22. The per km rate for taxis has increased to 16.93 from 14.84.

The minimum autorickshaw fare during the night is now 27 and the minimum taxi fare is now 32. Thereafter, its per-kilometre rate has increased to 14.20 from the earlier 12.19.

