Teachers’ associations oppose fee hike for Class 10, 12 exams

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Oct 12, 2023 08:10 AM IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is increasing examination fees for Class 10 and 12 students by 15-20%. Teachers' associations are opposing the decision, stating concerns about the accessibility of education for economically disadvantaged students.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to impose a 15-20% hike in the examination fees for Class 10 and 12 students. The increase is set to take effect from the coming exams. Teachers’ associations have demanded that the board rethink its decision.

For Class 10 students, the fee has gone up from 435 to 490 while those in Class 12 will face a raise of 40 to 50, depending on the stream.

Tanaji Kamble, Mumbai president of Maharashtra Progressive Teachers Association, has expressed strong opposition to this move in a letter sent to the chief minister, the school education minister and the education commissioner. He said, “The burden of numerous other expenses falls on schools and junior colleges, which include filling out forms online, downloading and printing of pre-lists and hall tickets, and providing all necessary documents as mandated by the board.”

The letter also highlighted that these schools and junior colleges are also responsible for covering the essential stationery costs for Class 10 and 12 examinations.

While the state board provides examination materials such as question papers, answer sheets, and barcodes to schools, the association requested it to transparently declare any additional expenses. Furthermore, the board imposes an administrative fee of 20 per student, which has raised questions over the allocation of funds, the letter said.

“This fee hike has led to concerns about the accessibility of education for economically disadvantaged students, potentially hindering their ability to participate in these examinations,” Kamble said and demanded that the books of accounts of MSBSHSE be made public.

Despite several attempts, Sharad Gosavi, chairman of MSBSHSE, could not be contacted for a comment.

