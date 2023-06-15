While shooting reel at British-era pump house, teen drowns in well

A teenager drowned in a well at a British-era pump house in Thakurli, Dombivli, where he along with two of his friends had gone to shoot a reel for his social media account, police said. Kalyan, India - June 14, 2023: Body of an 18-year-old young man was found after a 32-hour search operation. The man who was making reels for social media fell into the deep well of a pump house in Thakurli area of Dombivli, in Kalyan, India, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Photo by Pramod Tambe/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Though the incident occurred on Sunday, the body of Bilal Sohail Shaikh,18, was fished out 32 hours later, on Monday evening.

A police officer said the two friends who saw Bilal falling into the well rushed to a security guard for help. The guard then informed Vishnu Nagar police station and a search was immediately initiated.

Pandinath Bhalerao, senior police inspector at Vishnu Nagar police station, said they suspected that the three friends, who were from Chandnagar in Mumbra, were drunk.

“His friends claimed that he accidentally fell into the well while shooting a reel, but we will investigate to understand the sequence of events leading to his death. The pump house was constructed by the British and not many people visit this place. There is a security guard deployed there,” Bhalerao said.

A fire officer from Dombivli said, “Our team kept on searching for more than a day and his body was found on Monday evening, 32 hours after the incident.”

The demise of Bilal has shaken the residents of Chandnagar who recalled him as a reel star.

“He told us that he was going to Thakurli with his friends. We thought he would return home by night. Later, when his friends told us about the incident, we were shocked. I have no idea how to express the pain his family is going through. We need time to digest the fact that he is no more,” Khalid Bhai, Bilal’s uncle, said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death.