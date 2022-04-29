Teen’s body stuffed inside sack washes ashore Versova Beach two days after she went missing

Mumbai: The body of a teenage girl, stuffed in a sack with her hands and legs tied, washed ashore Versova Beach on Thursday evening. The 19-year-old girl was found dead two days after her parents registered a missing case at Goregaon police station.

According to cops, the body was decomposed and the victim appeared to be strangled to death with a wire.

The Versova police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) against an unknown person.

After the police found the body, they uploaded the photo of the deceased on their WhatsApp group and a few minutes later they received a reply from the Goregaon police that the girl was reported missing by her parents two days ago.

The officers investigating the missing case said that the girl had not returned from her tuition classes till late at night after which, her parents approached the police. The girl was preparing for the medical entrance exam after passing her junior college.

The teen’s parents were called to the morgue where they identified the body, said a Versova police officer.

The victim stayed in a chawl in Goregaon (west) along with her parents and siblings. Her father is a taxi driver. The officer said that on Tuesday, the girl left home at 4pm for her coaching classes.

“On investigation, we learnt that the girl had gone to her friend’s house and skipped the tuition classes. She had left her friend’s house at 9pm, telling her that she was going home, however at 11pm when her parents called her up as she was late, the girl’s phone was switched off,” said Siraj Inamdar, senior police inspector of Versova police station.

The sack with the girl’s body was found floating on the beach near Barista Lane in Versova at around 5.30 pm by locals who alerted the Versova police on their emergency number.

A police team reached the spot and found the victim’s hands and legs tied and there was a cable wire around her neck. The police is now investigating the people who had met the girl on the day she went missing.

“We are waiting for the autopsy report to find out whether the girl was sexually assaulted before her murder and getting the girl’s call data records to find out who she spoke to or whether she had a boyfriend,” said Inamdar.

Police teams from Goregaon and Versova police stations are scanning the CCTVs of all the spots from the girl’s house to Goregaon mangroves as they suspect that the body was dumped there and floated towards Versova.