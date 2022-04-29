Teen’s body stuffed inside sack washes ashore Versova Beach two days after she went missing
Mumbai: The body of a teenage girl, stuffed in a sack with her hands and legs tied, washed ashore Versova Beach on Thursday evening. The 19-year-old girl was found dead two days after her parents registered a missing case at Goregaon police station.
According to cops, the body was decomposed and the victim appeared to be strangled to death with a wire.
The Versova police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) against an unknown person.
After the police found the body, they uploaded the photo of the deceased on their WhatsApp group and a few minutes later they received a reply from the Goregaon police that the girl was reported missing by her parents two days ago.
The officers investigating the missing case said that the girl had not returned from her tuition classes till late at night after which, her parents approached the police. The girl was preparing for the medical entrance exam after passing her junior college.
The teen’s parents were called to the morgue where they identified the body, said a Versova police officer.
The victim stayed in a chawl in Goregaon (west) along with her parents and siblings. Her father is a taxi driver. The officer said that on Tuesday, the girl left home at 4pm for her coaching classes.
“On investigation, we learnt that the girl had gone to her friend’s house and skipped the tuition classes. She had left her friend’s house at 9pm, telling her that she was going home, however at 11pm when her parents called her up as she was late, the girl’s phone was switched off,” said Siraj Inamdar, senior police inspector of Versova police station.
The sack with the girl’s body was found floating on the beach near Barista Lane in Versova at around 5.30 pm by locals who alerted the Versova police on their emergency number.
A police team reached the spot and found the victim’s hands and legs tied and there was a cable wire around her neck. The police is now investigating the people who had met the girl on the day she went missing.
“We are waiting for the autopsy report to find out whether the girl was sexually assaulted before her murder and getting the girl’s call data records to find out who she spoke to or whether she had a boyfriend,” said Inamdar.
Police teams from Goregaon and Versova police stations are scanning the CCTVs of all the spots from the girl’s house to Goregaon mangroves as they suspect that the body was dumped there and floated towards Versova.
Unidentified miscreants looted ornaments worth several lakhs from a jewellery shop under Nawabganj police station of trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district late on Thursday evening. The miscreants entered the shop posing as customers and took the jeweller at gunpoint. Jeweller Rajiv Soni was tied to a bedsheet and was assaulted with pistol butt. Some people tried to chase the looters when Rajiv raised an alarm, but they fled on their bike.
75% of IIIT-A’s MBA students placed
The Department of Management Studies of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad has recorded around 75% placement of its MBA final semester students this year with the highest package of ₹35 lakh per annum. Final year students of MBA course have been granted offers by many industry giants such as Edelweiss, Jio, Airtel, Impact Guru, Rutakshi Technologies Private Limited (Runo), BPO, Newzen Infotech, Ernst & Young, among others, informed IIIT-A officials.
Phoolka: Don’t boycott Badals, fight together on Panthic issues
Senior advocate and former Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana's Dakha HS Phoolka on Friday released a video message, calling Punjab-based Panthic and splinter Akali groups to “refrain from boycotting” Badals and “fight together for common issues” to avert any losses to the Sikh community.
Four fraudsters held for duping man of ₹2 cr
The Varanasi Commissionerate police nabbed four members of a gang of fraudsters who allegedly duped a person of around ₹2 crore, said police. Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said the accused identified as Pankaj Bharadwaj, Tarun Gautam, Rohan and Sachin Sharma were arrested on Thursday and ₹1 crore 87 lakh has been recovered from them. He said, investigation revealed that the gang does not have any permanent base.
2 more students test positive in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The Millennium School in South City will remain closed till May 1 and reopen on May 2 for offline students after thorough sanitisation of the campus, as two students (siblings) tested positive for Covid on Friday. This is the third school in Lucknow where students tested positive for the virus. Earlier, two students of La Martiniere Girls' College and one each from DPS (Indira Nagar) and Cathedral Senior Secondary School had tested positive.
