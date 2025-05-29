Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Temperatures to rise in coming days: IMD

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2025 07:16 AM IST

According to IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to soar to 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum to 25 degrees Celsius in the next six days

MUMBAI: Mumbai received minimal rainfall on Wednesday, when grey skies shrouded the city, hinting at more showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also downgraded the yellow alert to no alert for the next few days.

Mumbai, India – 28, May 2025: Dark monsoon clouds seen over the sky, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India – 28, May 2025: Dark monsoon clouds seen over the sky, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Two days after the city received record-breaking rain in May, on Wednesday, as of 8.30pm, Santacruz observatory received only 1mm of rainfall and Colaba received 17mm. The maximum temperature spiked to 31.8 degrees Celsius at Santacruz and 30.6 degrees Celsius at Colaba, which was 2.2 degrees Celsius and 3.6 degrees Celsius below normal, respectively. The mercury ranged closer to 27-28 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

According to IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to soar to 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum to 25 degrees Celsius in the next six days.

The weather stations also recorded below normal temperatures on Wednesday with 23.6 degrees Celsius at Santacruz and 24.3 degrees Celsius at Colaba.

