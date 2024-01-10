Thackeray approaches SC over CM-Speaker meet on eve of disqualification verdict

MUMBAI: The meeting between chief minister Eknath Shinde and assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar right before the latter’s verdict on the disqualification of Shiv Sena legislators has raised the opposition’s hackles. Deeming it as highly improper, Uddhav Thackeray filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Monday and also raised doubts about the objectivity of the verdict which is likely to be delivered on Wednesday. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also declared that his party would approach the apex court if the verdict was in favour of Shinde. HT Image

“How can one expect justice if the judge himself goes to meet the accused before the judgement in the case?” questioned Thackeray after Narwekar’s second meeting with Shinde on Sunday. “The deliberate delay in the hearing of the case in the first place has not escaped anyone’s notice.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

At the press conference held at his residence ‘Matoshree’ on Tuesday, the Sena (UBT) chief also said that the disqualification case had larger ramifications than its effect on a single political party. “The judgement will not be just about whom the Shiv Sena belongs to but will decide if democracy remains in the country in future,” he said. “The way the case has been handled by the speaker, we fear that democracy will be murdered in the judgement.”

Thackeray said his party would go to the Supreme Court again if Narwekar handed out a judgement that was not within the framework determined by the SC. “Besides this, we will go to the people, as they are the biggest judge in a democracy,” he declared.

Thackeray faction leader Anil Parab, who is handling the legal battle against Shinde in the apex court and before the speaker, said that the SC had already ruled that the appointment of Shinde faction MLA Bharat Gogawale as chief whip of the Shiv Sena was illegal; besides, it had upheld the appointment of the Thackeray faction’s Ajay Choudhary as group leader of party in June 2022. “The SC had given a framework for the speaker to decide on the disqualification of CM Shinde and his MLAs,” he said. “So if Narwekar gives a judgement against us, it will mean that he has acted against the SC verdict.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also remarked cast doubts on the CM-speaker meeting. “If the decision-making authority meets the one against whom he is hearing a case, then it creates room for suspicion,” he said, adding that Narwekar should have upheld the stature of his post.

Faced with the allegations, Narwekar offered the defence that he had met Shinde in connection with issues related to his assembly constituency and the state legislature. “My meeting was scheduled earlier but I was unwell and that is why I met the chief minister on Sunday,” he told mediapersons on Tuesday.

Narwekar also said that the allegations were being made solely to pressurise him. “I even met (state NCP chief) Jayant Patil and (Thackeray faction leader) Anil Desai recently at the airport lounge,” he said. “Why didn’t they (the opposition parties) object to that? My verdict will be in accordance with the law.”

Chief minister Shinde, on his part, downplayed the entire issue. “In democracy what matters is the majority,” he said. “We have a majority in the assembly and Lok Sabha. Even the Election Commission has ruled in our favour. I am confident that the Speaker’s ruling will be on the basis of merit.”

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said that the judgement was ready and just had to be read out. “It can’t be changed now,” she said. “It is wrong to level allegations against the Speaker. Eknath Shinde is the CM, and the speaker and CM can meet. They can have various issues to discuss.” Added deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis: “I am confident that Shinde’s side is legal. The three-party government in the state is stable.”