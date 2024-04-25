Uddhav Thackeray says BJP’s ‘Surat Pattern’ not good for democracy and nation

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that by inducting former Congress leader Ashok Chavan, the BJP has also become part of the multi-crore Adarsh Housing Society scam. Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference at Bandra in Mumbai, Sunday, April 21, 2024.(PTI)

Thackeray said for the past 10 years, dictatorship has been rising in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Surat is the epicentre of the problem. He called attention to how BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed from Surat two days ago after nominations of two Congress candidates were cancelled and other contenders withdrew their candidature. He also referred to the fact that it was Surat where the traitors were taken to execute the split in the Shiv Sena. He called this a dangerous trend for democracy. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

While addressing a press conference in Nanded, where Congress candidate Vasant Chavan is in the fray, the former chief minister of Maharashtra said that people are now coming together against the dictatorial regime of Modi. “BJP candidate winning unopposed is just one example. When Shiv Sena was being split, the BJP took all the traitors to Surat to execute the plan. Now, the BJP leaders are calling our original Shiv Sena fake. Farmers are worried that if the BJP can call traitors as the original Shiv Sena, then in future someone would claim their lands. This is not good for democracy and the nation,” said Thackeray.

“The Modi government recently passed some legislation by suspending the MPs of opposition parties. Due to the dictatorial style of working of BJP leadership, there is fear in the minds of people from scheduled castes and some other backward castes that the BJP will change the Constitution of India if they come to power again. So the wave against the dictatorial regime is on the rise and people are supporting Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and INDIA bloc in the nation,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray slammed the BJP for their ‘double standards’ about former CM Ashok Chavan and said that now BJP has become a partner in crime against martyrs.

“When Ashok Chavan was in Congress Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that he was a criminal of martyrs in Adarsh society scam. Now the same Chavan is in BJP. It means now BJP is a partner in that crime.” said Thackeray. He also said that the defection of Chavan from Congress to BJP has given a new boost to the local Congress organisation in Nanded as new leadership has got the chance to grow.