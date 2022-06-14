Thane police website hacked, has link to Prophet row
The official website of the Thane City Police was allegedly hacked by unknown persons on Tuesday morning. The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group and demanded an apology from the police for failing to understand their problems.
A team from the Cyber Crime cell is working on repairing the site, the police said.
On logging into the official website of Thane City Police, www.thanecity.gov.in, a message appears that the website has been hacked by One Hat Cyber Team. The message reads, “Hello Indian Government, Hello Everyone!! Again and Again you make trouble with the Islamic religion. I think you don’t understand tolerance huh? We are too lazy to treat trash like you guys. Hurry up and apologise to Muslims all over the world!! We don’t stand still when our Apostle is insulted.”
The message on the site turned viral in minutes across the city. The police formed a team to crack the hacker’s link and to repair the site immediately. An officer from the cyber cell said, “We are working on repairing the website and once the website is back to normal we will issue an official statement.”
He added that an investigation had been initiated and a case is likely to be filed soon.
