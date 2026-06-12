MUMBAI: Despite increasing expenditure on advertising in India -- expected to cross ₹2 lakh crore in 2026, according to WPP Media projections -- industry stalwarts have raised red flags on the revenue squeeze at agencies, the absence of big creative ideas, talent crunch and stiff competition from platforms like Google and Meta. Advertising professionals also highlight the pitfalls of the recent restructuring at large agency networks like WPP Media (formerly GroupM), Dentsu and Publicis Groupe, arguing that retiring or integration of agency brands causes layoffs, diluted individual agency cultures and compromised creative quality. The AI awakening for ad agencies

In an April interview to e4m, Rediffusion Brand Solutions’s managing director Sandeep Goyal said ad agencies need to re-engineer, as not only is AI upending their business, advertiser money is migrating to newer platforms that do not need agency interventions, further squashing their diminishing revenues. A WPP Media report said 70% of the total ad spends will go to digital media in 2026, of which advertising on quick commerce platforms is the fastest growing.

Goyal told HT that agencies do not really participate in the throughput at Google and Meta advertising which corners the biggest chunk of digital ad spends. “Even e-commerce and quick-commerce are destinations that are inert in agency thinking,” he said. To be sure, agencies have been subsisting on very low margins of 3%-5% for many years.

Amin Lakhani, president, client solutions at WPP Media, South Asia, said advertising agencies must attract and retain high quality talent but the revenue squeeze isn’t allowing that. Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu creative & media brands, South Asia, said severe competition and under-cutting further impacts agency income. “The only way out is to become a power house of integrated solutions,” Wadhwa said.

Grabbing attention

“If you want client attention, you need to come across as a significant partner who can aid growth. That is possible only if you own the entire journey with them offering creative, media, digital, entertainment, sports and influencer marketing services. This integration needs to happen very fast,” he said.

“Ad agencies must understand that creative is not their exclusive domain because advertising is no longer the only means of expression for the brand,” said Rediffusion’s Goyal. “The new frontier is content, it is storytelling and it is a two-way dialogue,” he added. “Agencies used to the 30-second narratives need to think of 30-minute conversations, and they do not know how to do that,” he said.

And the only way for agencies to meet the AI challenge is to adopt it. “To be future ready, we need to embrace AI rather than avoid it,” Dentsu’s Wadhwa said. WPP Media, Lakhani said, is already training the first 250-300 people in AI and prompt engineering. It is also recruiting people with different skill sets – from the tech side, AI forward engineers and experts in data science. “We need them as the solutions we are building for the clients require bridging the tech gap,” he said.

Mindset reset

Goyal said that old skills like copywriting and art/visualisation are easily done by AI. What agencies need is a mindset reset, a change that is deeper and across the organization, he said, adding, “Jeering at AI won’t work. Cheering it will. But that is not the sentiment at the agencies right now.”

WPP Media, meanwhile, is open to diverse partnerships with clients to grow. “Some clients want us to take over their house agency business. We are amenable to hybrid models, building capabilities to win clients,” Lakhani said. Dentsu has also conveyed that its leaders must not stay in the past but embrace the changes quickly.

Ad industry’s immediate concern, however, is the ongoing West Asia conflict that’s affecting businesses. Even though advertising growth rates for the year have not been revised yet, a slowdown seems inevitable. “The current geopolitical situation in West Asia has introduced an additional layer of uncertainty… While some advertisers are taking a more measured approach to near-term spending decisions, we are not seeing a broad-based pullback in advertising investments,” Lakhani said. But there’s a sharper focus on effectiveness, accountability and channel mix, he added.

Though there is no downward spiral in ad spends, consumer sentiment may be low, said Wadhwa. The war has led to escalation in raw material prices, supply shortages and general inflation. “It may not be doomsday but the environment is challenging,” he said.