The editor who turned a stodgy journal into a whippersnapper on the end of ‘Parsiana’

MUMBAI: Come October, ‘Parsiana’ will ‘go gentle into that good night’. Unheeding of its legion of admirers who now “rage, rage against the dying of the light” aka its imminent closure. For 52 years, this doughty community magazine has served the dwindling Indian Parsi population and its spreading diaspora. Mirror, path-guider, trend-tracker, back-patter, call-outer -- and therefore as much hackle-raiser as praise-getter. But as with our qaum, age and ill-health have caught up with its intrepid editor, Jehangir Patel -- and his team too. He rues, “I’m 80. So is one of our senior editors; our managing editor is 65.” Premature deaths also rang the knell. Earlier this year, its multi-talented senior editor Farrokh Jijina succumbed at 65 to an illness unbeknownst even to his friends, let alone those he’d mentored at the informative Khaki Tours. How much could the remaining handful do? Sadly, there are few waiting and willing to be groomed.

Groom Jehangir certainly did. ‘Parsiana’ stood out as much for its taut writing and tight editing. In the ’70s, he’d returned my contribution saying, “It lacks structure.” I tease him about it today, but back then I was outraged at being rejected by this little start-up when I was already writing cover stories for the nationally acclaimed ‘Illustrated Weekly’ of Khushwant Singh! But there’s a parallel. Just as that legendary editor had unrecognizably transformed A S Raman’s dull, godmen-adulating ‘Weekly’, Jehangir Patel had shaken up the Hatches-Matches-Despatches Parsi genre, and turned Dr Pestonji Warden’s plodding journal into a whippersnapper.

Mumbai, India - Sept. 25, 2023:Cover page of Parsiana on November 1964 at Parsi Lying Hospital, Fort, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 25, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Well-meaning Pestonji was a distant relative; his time divided between his medical practice and sandalwood business, with forays into theatre. He’d started ‘Parsiana’ in 1964 out of a sense of community duty, but when the Yale-returned Jehangir casually mentioned to him his own plan of starting a monthly community publication, an avenue opened for both. Ownership was transferred in 1973 for a token one rupee.

What was the parental reaction to a son with an Ivy League degree in Political Science making this leap into the unknown with a niche Parsi publication? His father -- who considered journalism “okay only as a hobby” -- had passed on in 1971. His elegant mother -- from the fabled Adenwala family -- “was fine with whatever I chose as long as it kept me happy -- and gainfully occupied.”

Mumbai, India - Oct. 31, 2024:Cover page of Parsiana on August 1973 at Parsi Lying Hospital, Fort, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 31, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The Yale man infused his new passion with what he’d learnt from his “side hustles” at the ‘San Francisco Examiner’ and ‘Hartford Times’. His idealism attracted a bright and bushy-tailed team. His good friend Manjula Padmanabhan, still to become a formidable name in the arts, regularly drew cartoons, gently capturing the community’s foibles. For example, two hunched, hook-nosed “bawas” in typical sadra-pajama with one asking: “Best community? Which others are there?”

What did he do differently? “Even broadly, Parsi papers dealt with community news, much of it sent in. We brought in active journalism, going after social issues that were usually not aired. It caught people off guard. The orthodox didn’t like it. Yes,” he agrees with a laugh. “They still don’t. But many people appreciated this freshness, and supported us. They still do.”

‘Parsiana’ continued to be the strong, quietly liberal voice in a community where “progressive” is a slur among those who pride themselves as “traditionalists”. It remained un-awed by self-anointed saviours. It constantly called out the powerful Bombay Parsi Punchayet on management of the prodigious properties and funds in its remit.

Mumbai, India - Sept. 22, 2010:Cover page of Parsiana on October 2010 at Parsi Lying Hospital, Fort, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

What raised the most hackles? “When we began including mixed marriages in the Milestones column.” ‘Parsiana’ was roundly chastised for “publicizing and thereby legitimizing” what is the community’s most obsessive -- and corrosive -- concern. Some even wanted their subscriptions refunded. But, Jehangir insists, “The old bluster against contentious issues is fizzling out in the face of reality. The growing number of such unions, or of those opting for cremation rather than the Towers of Silence, and of priests ready to defy “ostracism” and perform both these ceremonies is testimony to this.”

‘Parsiana’ always worked as a low-cost, high values operation, so the usual suspect, cash, isn’t responsible for the painful decision to shut down. In fact, ‘Parsiana’ has always received offers of support to continue. What’s rung down the curtain is a shift to other forms of media and related fields. “Conventional print/ online is no match for the immediate reach and gratification of not just social media or the glamour of entertainment.”

Mumbai, India - Sept. 14, 2024:Cover page of Parsiana on September 2024 at Parsi Lying Hospital, Fort, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, September 14, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Once-grand Parsi benefactions face the same doomsday scenario. When I’d interviewed him decades ago, he’d dismissed the demand to turn educational institutions into affordable community housing. Has he changed his mind? Emphatically not. He continues to believe that “schools should stay true to their original mission of providing quality education to the disadvantaged, but with few Parsi takers left, they should be made available to all communities. Service, after all, was at the heart of that unique, visionary charity.”

Jehangir Patel still stands by his old memorable quote: “We made our name as institution builders. We should not now be known as real estate agents.”