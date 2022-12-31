The New Year is here. It’s time to cheer. Put away your fears. Throw a party for your peers. Get a drink and a silly hat. You survived 2022-imagine that!

2022 has gone. You could have done better. Been a go-getter. (Even a jet-setter.) Or had a bit more fun. But what is done is done. And the New Year has come.

2022 has gone. What a year it’s been. We lost so many icons. Lata, Bajaj and the Queen. (And many other greats in between.)

2022 has passed. Where did it go? Between the Depp-Heard court drama and the Smith – Rock Oscar blow? (It all seems so pointless now. And you’ll never know. )

Nearer home too, so much has transpired. Chanda Kochchar was arrested and Ashneer Grover got fired. Adani bought NDTV and Air India went home. Dhoot ‘s behind bars too. (He insists it was a loan. )

Politically too, what a year it’s been. So many elections were fought. Such a crazy scene. So many parties being broken and their MLAs kidnapped. And gosh what happened in Maharashtra-remember that?!

Musk bought Twitter and fired almost half the staff. Resulting in Tesla stock price plummeting and an assembly line of gaffes.

Russia invaded Ukraine. Sri Lanka erupted. Fuel prices went sky high. Europe’s flights got interrupted.

Messi scored real big. Crypto currencies crashed. Kayne West‘s fortunes went belly up. The Harry-Meghan show got trashed.

Sunak became PM. Sir Salman got stabbed. Djokovic refused to get vaccinated. Bankman Fried got nabbed.

Greta Thunberg dissed Tate. In a viral twitter spat. He’d tried to act smart. And then fallen for her bait.

Federer retired. Rahul Gandhi marched. The population touched 8 billion. Abortion hit the headlines. And the planet’s more parched.

Trump’s estate got raided. The loony fringe prevailed. Kim went platinum blonde. The NFT markets failed.

The New Year is here. It’s time to cheer. Put away your fears. Throw a party for your peers. Get a drink and a silly hat. You survived 2022. Imagine that!