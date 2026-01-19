‘The perception that we speak only for Muslims is incorrect’

MUMBAI: In a victory that surprised political onlookers, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) garnered 125 seats in the recently concluded elections across the state. Party president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday attributed the party’s notable performance to its sustained grassroots mobilisation and emphasis on political representation for marginalised communities, especially Muslims. In an interview with Faisal Malik, the 56-year-old leader rejected allegations that the AIMIM was a ‘B team’ of the BJP, and accused the Congress of hiding its own incapacity and failures behind this accusation. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI)

Buoyed by the party’s success in Maharashtra, Owaisi revealed that the AIMIM was preparing to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal but ruled out participation in Kerala due to the presence of the Indian Union Muslim League.

Excerpts:

AIMIM has received such a strong response in Maharashtra for the first time. What is driving this momentum?

Our Maharashtra president Imtiaz Jaleel, vice-president Yusuf Punjani, MLA Mufti Ismail and our observers worked tirelessly on the ground. Akbaruddin Owaisi and five MLAs from Telangana, Bihar president Akhtarul Iman and party leaders from other states campaigned extensively. This collective effort and grassroots engagement helped us achieve these results. Even in the municipal council elections, our performance was encouraging, and reflects the people’s growing trust in AIMIM.

Why is AIMIM often accused of speaking only for the Muslim community?

This perception is incorrect. We speak for all marginalised communities. The real question is whether equality should be among equals or un-equals. Those with the least representation deserve priority, because political representation helps resolve social and economic issues. Muslims are among the most marginalised communities along with Dalits, which is why we raise their issues more prominently.

Is that why only Muslims vote for AIMIM?

Had that been true, our Dalit candidate Vijay Ubale would not have won from Shivaji Nagar; nor would our non-Muslim candidate from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Our agenda is clear and inclusive and we are happy that the electorate is accepting us.

AIMIM is often accused of being the BJP’s ‘B team’ and splitting opposition votes.

This is untrue. The reality is that the so-called secular parties have failed to stop Narendra Modi from becoming PM for a third term. In Maharashtra too, they failed repeatedly to stop the BJP and Shiv Sena. Instead of introspecting on their own incompetence, they blame others. This shows how entitled they are.

But isn’t it a fact that Muslims have traditionally voted for Congress, and AIMIM eats into those votes?

Using expressions like “eating into votes” betrays a feudal mindset. If contesting elections means “eating into votes,” then every political party does the same. Why are you (referring to the Congress) putting this question to Muslims and AIMIM and not any other party? You are not able to win polls even in areas that are not Muslim-dominated. You have assumed that Muslims are captive voters who can be taken for granted. This is not acceptable.

AIMIM had an alliance with the BJP for the Akot municipal council, and with Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena for the Parli municipal council. How do you explain this?

We have suspended the corporators from the Akot municipal council. Our state president will take strict action against any AIMIM corporator who aligns with the Mahayuti. There is zero tolerance on this issue.

What’s next for AIMIM in Maharashtra?

Our state president is preparing for the upcoming zilla parishad elections. We will contest wherever it is feasible and where we believe we can effectively resolve people’s issues.

Will AIMIM ever have an alliance with the Congress?

In Bihar, our party president made sincere efforts to be part of the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD and Congress. He wrote to the RJD, Congress, CPI, and CPI(ML) but they rejected us. We are not dying for alliances anyway. Being a political party, we will continue to contest independently.

Five states are going to the assembly elections this year. What is AIMIM’s strategy?

In Kerala, we will not contest due to the presence of the Indian Union Muslim League, as I have great respect for the Thangal family. For West Bengal, our spokesperson Adil Hassan is an observer and has spent considerable time engaging with people on the ground. We will hold detailed discussions with him along with our Bihar president, Akhtarul Iman, because part of West Bengal borders the Seemanchal region of Bihar. For Tamil Nadu, discussions are on with our party president Vakeel Ahmed. We have yet to take a decision on Assam and Puducherry.

Are you aiming to get national party status?

Our primary focus is to expand the party and strengthen its base, not merely to contest or win elections. Let us see what happens.