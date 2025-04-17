Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three bikers die in separate accidents in Navi Mumbai

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Apr 17, 2025 08:06 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: Three bikers died in separate accidents on Tuesday. One crashed into a tree, while two were run over by unidentified vehicles.

NAVI MUMBAI: Three bikers lost their lives in separate road accidents across Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. While one of them was speeding and crashed into a tree, two of them were run over by unidentified vehicles.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

In the first case, Hanmant Rajaram Dhale, a 28-year-old resident of Koparkhairane, was riding towards Juhuhaon. An FIR registered by Vashi Police said that as he was speeding, he had lost control of the bike. The motorcycle crashed into a tree on a road divider near the entrance gate of Swami Narayan Kala Kendra in the early hours of Tuesday.

In the second case registered by the Rabale police station, Abhishek Lalgir Gosavi, 24, a food delivery agent, was heading towards Belapur. Around 2.10pm, a speeding dumper hit him on Thane-Belapur Road, near the Reliance bridge, and immediately fled. The police have launched a manhunt to trace the unidentified driver.

The third accident occurred on Tuesday night between 11.30pm and 11.45pm. The deceased, Nikhil Sakharam Aware, 24, was riding his Pulsar bike from Bhaurao Patil Chowk towards Shivaji Maharaj Chowk en route to Sector 1 of CBD Belapur. Police said he was run over by an unidentified vehicle. The impact of the collision left him with fatal injuries to his head, face, and hands. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine the circumstances of the accident and identify the vehicle involved.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Three bikers die in separate accidents in Navi Mumbai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On