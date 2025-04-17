Three bikers die in separate accidents in Navi Mumbai

NAVI MUMBAI: Three bikers lost their lives in separate road accidents across Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. While one of them was speeding and crashed into a tree, two of them were run over by unidentified vehicles. (Shutterstock)

In the first case, Hanmant Rajaram Dhale, a 28-year-old resident of Koparkhairane, was riding towards Juhuhaon. An FIR registered by Vashi Police said that as he was speeding, he had lost control of the bike. The motorcycle crashed into a tree on a road divider near the entrance gate of Swami Narayan Kala Kendra in the early hours of Tuesday.

In the second case registered by the Rabale police station, Abhishek Lalgir Gosavi, 24, a food delivery agent, was heading towards Belapur. Around 2.10pm, a speeding dumper hit him on Thane-Belapur Road, near the Reliance bridge, and immediately fled. The police have launched a manhunt to trace the unidentified driver.

The third accident occurred on Tuesday night between 11.30pm and 11.45pm. The deceased, Nikhil Sakharam Aware, 24, was riding his Pulsar bike from Bhaurao Patil Chowk towards Shivaji Maharaj Chowk en route to Sector 1 of CBD Belapur. Police said he was run over by an unidentified vehicle. The impact of the collision left him with fatal injuries to his head, face, and hands. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine the circumstances of the accident and identify the vehicle involved.