MUMBAI: Three persons died in a road crash after the driver of a speeding Sports Utility Vehicle allegedly lost control, which led to the vehicle overturning before hitting a parked tanker in the vicinity of Rashtriya Chemical Fertilisers in Chembur on Sunday afternoon. Six persons were travelling in the SUV. Three die in road crash in Chembur after speeding SUV loses control

The vehicle’s three other occupants also sustained severe injuries and are currently being treated at Shatabdi Hospital. The police have taken the blood sample of the SUV driver to ascertain whether he was drunk at the time of driving. The RCF police have registered a case against him for causing death due to negligence.

The people who were travelling in the SUV are identified as Zaved Saifula Khan, 30, who was driving the vehicle, Manoj Karantam, 30, Harichandan Dilip Das, 23, Sanjay Sukhar Singh, 39, Pramod Shankar Prasad, 35, and Hussain Shaikh, 40. They are all residents of the Laxmi Nagar and Shankardev areas in RCF. The police said that Das, Prasad, and Shaikh sustained severe head injuries and died during treatment while the other three, who also sustained injuries to their head and other body parts, are recuperating. Khan is out of danger and the police will record his statement once his condition is stable.

According to the police, most of the injured and deceased worked as drivers, lived in the same vicinity in RCF and knew one another for a long time. As it was a holiday, they met in the afternoon and boarded the car at around 2 pm. While going from Gavanpada to Vashi Naka, the speed of the car was so high that the driver was unable to control it and the vehicle overturned, ramming a divider in Gavanpada and then the parked tanker. Passersby informed the police and a patrolling van reached the spot soon after and rushed the occupants of the SUV to Shatabdi Hospital, said a police officer.

“Three of them were declared dead during treatment while the others are being treated,” said deputy commissioner of police (Zone 6) Hemraj Rajput. “We have registered an FIR against Zaved Khan, as he was driving the car. His blood sample has been taken for chemical analysis and will be sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain whether he consumed alcohol.”