Three killed in separate road accidents in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Three people died in three separate road accidents in the city on Sunday. Mumbai, India. May 27, 2024: Three people lost their lives in an accident in the Mumbai suburbs of Khar, Powai, and Vikhroli on Saturday. May 27, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

A 26-year-old delivery person was mowed down by a speeding car on 17th Road in Khar around 5 pm. Virendra Vijay Singh, who worked as a delivery person for Mamta Food Products in Poonam Nagar, Khar, was on his way to the store on his Honda Activa scooter when he jumped a signal on 17th Road. That’s when a speeding car, allegedly driven by a woman identified as Pramila Khubchandani, crashed into his scooter.

Khubchandani was arrested by the police under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code after Singh was declared dead at the Bhabha Hospital late Sunday evening. “While Singh jumped the signal, Khubchandani did not apply the brakes, due to which Singh fell off the bike and sustained severe injuries,” said an officer from Khar police station.

In Powai, a 42-year-old security guard died after a dumper truck hit his two-wheeler from behind on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road around 6 pm. Atul Kharose, a resident of Kanjurmarg, was on his way to work when the accident occurred at the signal near Powai Plaza, according to the Powai police. Kharose fell off his scooter after it skidded and was crushed under the truck’s rear tyre. The truck driver, along with the Powai police, rushed Kharose to the Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“My husband, who is a security guard at L&T company, had a holiday on Sunday. However, since there were fewer employees, he was called in for extra duty,” said Alka, Kharose’s wife. “I was at home at 10 pm when I received a call from the Powai police about the accident. My husband had died when I reached the hospital.” The police have arrested the truck driver under section 304 (a) (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the third accident of the day, a 29-year-old Vikhroli resident was killed after a tempo crashed into his bike on the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar (East). The incident occurred around 2:45pm on Sunday when Lavkush Yadav was travelling from his home in Vikhroli to his office in Mahalakshmi.

When Yadav reached the Pant Nagar bridge crossing, a speeding tempo crashed into his bike, which led to him falling on the highway along with his two-wheeler. Yadav sustained injuries to his head and lost consciousness while the tempo driver fled from the spot. A passerby informed the police about the accident, before Yadav was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead due to severe head injuries, said a police officer.

Yadav lived in Hariyali Village in Vikhroli (East) along with his wife, Priyanka, and one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Box: Dumper crushes two women to death in Vasai

Two women who were on their way to work in Sativali, Vasai East, on Monday were mowed down by a dumper truck travelling on the wrong side of the road. The police said that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into several vehicles and pedestrians after hitting the two women. “We have arrested the dumper driver under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer from Waliv police station.