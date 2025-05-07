Three killed in separate road accidents in Raigad district

Three people lost their lives in separate road accidents at Khalapur, Wadkhal and Uran regions of Raigad district in the past two days. (HT Photo)

In the first accident in Khalapur on Sunday night, a motorcyclist was run over by a speeding dumper. The accused, a Bhiwandi resident, was driving a dumper from Khopoli toward Pen when he allegedly drove recklessly and collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The motorcyclist, identified as Bhimsen Amat Deshmukh, died on the spot due to severe injuries while the pillion rider, Nalini Kashinath Pawar, was injured. A case has been registered against the dumper driver under sections 106(1) (death by negligence), 125(a) and (b) (act endangering life), 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The second incident occurred near Karanjade village on the Mumbai Goa Highway in Pen Taluka on Monday. The Wadkhal police have registered a case against a biker whose alleged rash and negligent driving led to the death of his pillion rider. The accused, a resident of Jhopdi, was riding a motorcycle and lost control over the vehicle due to speeding and crashed into a road divider. While he escaped with minor injuries, the pillion rider suffered fatal injuries. The Wadkhal police have booked the biker under 106(1) (death by negligence), 125(a) and (b) (act endangering life), 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The third fatality was reported from Uran, where a 37-year-old man, Mohammad Irshad Yamin Mansuri, a resident of Ranjanpada, died after being hit by a speeding trailer near Jasai Naka late Monday night. The accident occurred around 11:30 PM when Mansuri was on his way back home. The trailer struck his motorcycle from behind, causing critical injuries that led to his death shortly after. Uran Police have arrested the trailer driver Lakshman Singh, 55, under sections 106(1) (death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 324 (mischief) of Bharatiya Naya Sanhita and section 184 (driving dangerously), 134(b) (duty of driver in case of accident) of Motors Vehicle Act, 1988.