Three months after teen drowns in Vikhroli well, four friends arrested

Three months after a teenager drowned in a well at Vikhroli, the police have arrested four of his friends on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The four allegedly knew that the victim did not know swimming properly, and also did not tell anyone about the incident.

Antrish Jadhav, who lived at Mukundrao Ambedkar Nagar in Vikroli East, had flunked one subject in class 12 and was preparing for the examination scheduled for June 13. On June 12, when Antrish was studying at home, his friend Sujal Tadakhe arrived around 12.30 pm and asked him go out with him. He reluctantly went with him on a bike after putting his phone on charge and informing his father that he would be back in five minutes, the complaint said.

After sometime, his father, Gautam Jadhav, looked for his son, but did not find him. The family then started searching for him and also enquired with his college friends. Gautam’s son-in-law tried to reach Sujal but he disconnected the call. The Jadhav family finally went to Sujal’s home.

“Sujal then told them that he, Antrish and their three friends - Rafiq Anwar Shaikh, Samsung Raju Ananda and Sushant Ravi Salvi - had gone to a Vikroli village for swimming in a well. About 5 pm, they all came home but Antrish said he would return after 10 minutes,” the FIR said.

The son-in-law and some others went to the well and found some clothes on its wall and a chappal in the water. Some boys dived into it and tried looking for Antrish but he could not be found.

Later, the police were informed, and fire brigade personnel found Antrish. He was rushed to Rajawadi hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The post-mortem report concluded that the teen had died of drowning.

After performing last rites, his father filed a police complaint. He alleged that the four friends of his son took him to the well despite knowing that he did not know how to swim and left him inside the wall and his son died of drowning.

The police on Friday registered a case against the four friends and arrested them.

When contacted, Gautam said his son knew swimming but the four beat up his son and threw him in the well. He claimed that his son’s autopsy report also confirmed this. He, however, said he did not know why his son was allegedly killed by the four and hoped that the police would find it out.

Shubadha Chavan, senior inspector of Vikroli police station, said the post-mortem report clearly said the teen had died of drowning and there was an abrasion mark on the body and no other external injury.

The four accused have told police that Antrish knew swimming but not properly.

“The four knew he didn’t know swimming properly, but they still took him to the well and did not try to save him when he was drowning. They also did not reveal anything about the incident. We have arrested them under sections 304 [culpable homicide not amounting to murder] and 34 [common intention] of the Indian Penal Code. A local court has remanded them in police custody till September 28,” Chavan said.