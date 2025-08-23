MUMBAI: Three people died in separate fatal incidents due to waterlogging mayhem, caused by heavy rains, in the Vasai-Virar region in two days, on Wednesday and Thursday. While two people have died due to drowning, the third was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire. Three people dead in mishaps due to waterlogging in Vasai-Virar

The first incident took place on Wednesday when a 60-year-old woman, Lilabai Roham, slipped and fell into six-feet deep water accumulated in Vishalnagar in Vasai West. “Her neighbours rescued her in time but it was not possible to immediately take her to the hospital due to waterlogging and later, she was admitted to Golden Park Hospital in Vasai, where she died while undergoing treatment,” said a police officer.

The second incident occurred on Thursday when a 55-year-old security guard, Rajesh Tiwari, was found floating in flood water near DMart in Nalasopara West. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The police said that Tiwari left for night duty on Wednesday but did not return the next morning, after which his family approached the police and filed a missing complaint. Subsequently, the police launched a search operation and recovered his body on Thursday.

The third incident occurred on Thursday in Pelhar in Vasai East when a labourer, Vinod Yadav, 35, died after he came in contact with a live wire in the accumulated water and got electrocuted. The electricity supply was immediately cut off but he couldn’t survive, said a police officer.