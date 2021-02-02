Three separate fires reported in Mumbai, one fireman injured
Three separate incidents of small fires were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday. The sixth floor of a residential building in Andheri, Laxmi Industrial estate in Lower Parel, and an open-air film set on a ground in Goregaon caught fire. No civilian was reported injured in any of the incidents.
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management department, a fireman Akshay Tarte, 23, suffered minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital. He was discharged after receiving primary medical aid.
A level two fire was reported at an open ground on a film set, behind Inorbit Mall in Goregaon, at 4.13pm.
The fire brigade pressed eight fire engines, and five jumbo tankers to the spot. The fire was extinguished at 7.50pm on Tuesday.
According to Mumbai Police the fire at the open ground in Goregaon was reported on the set of ‘Adipurush’, film starring actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Neither of the actors were present on the set at the time of the fire.
The fire at Laxmi Industrial Estate in Lower Parel was reported as a level 1 fire at 11.10am on Tuesday. Four engines and five jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot and he blaze was doused in around two hours.
While this was lower than the 36.4 degrees Celsius recorded on December 10, 2020, it was still the highest recorded temperature of the winter season.
Fadnavis said the state government headed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, didn't register an FIR against Usmani despite the demands made by the BJP.
Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbai's Goregaon, 8 fire tenders rushed to the spot
