Three trapped after fire breaks out in vessel off Mumbai coast

A crew member of an offshore supply vessel sustained burn injuries and three others were reported trapped in engine room after a fire broke out in Greatship Rohini on Saturday.

The ship was 92 nautical miles off Mumbai coast when the fire broke out, near the NQO platform of Mumbai High. The injured crew member was evacuated and brought ashore for medical treatment, said Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officials.

ICG operation centre received information about the fire, following which offshore patrol vessel Samarth was diverted to provide help. Meanwhile, a Dornier aircraft was launched for assessment of the situation.

Soon after the incident, MV Albatross-5, which was in the vicinity, reached out to help, tied up a hawser from forecastle of Greatship Rohini and pulled her out to safe location from NQO platform rig, stated a release issued by ICG.

Communication with Greatship Rohini is broken. A total of 18 crew members were on-board the vessel at the time of the incident. The fire started in the engine room. One officer identified as Gurbeender Singh, who works as electro-technological officer, sustained burn injuries and was evacuated in a chopper and shifted to hospital, added the officer.

Samarth reached the spot at 1.30pm and controlled the situation. Fire has been doused but the engine room is full of smoke and boundary cooling operation is going on, said ICG officers.

ICG ship Samarth with its advanced external fire-fighting system, offshore vessel Priya 27, and several other boats are involved in rescue and boundary cooling operation, added the officer.

