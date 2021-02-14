Three trapped after fire breaks out in vessel off Mumbai coast
A crew member of an offshore supply vessel sustained burn injuries and three others were reported trapped in engine room after a fire broke out in Greatship Rohini on Saturday.
The ship was 92 nautical miles off Mumbai coast when the fire broke out, near the NQO platform of Mumbai High. The injured crew member was evacuated and brought ashore for medical treatment, said Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officials.
ICG operation centre received information about the fire, following which offshore patrol vessel Samarth was diverted to provide help. Meanwhile, a Dornier aircraft was launched for assessment of the situation.
Soon after the incident, MV Albatross-5, which was in the vicinity, reached out to help, tied up a hawser from forecastle of Greatship Rohini and pulled her out to safe location from NQO platform rig, stated a release issued by ICG.
Communication with Greatship Rohini is broken. A total of 18 crew members were on-board the vessel at the time of the incident. The fire started in the engine room. One officer identified as Gurbeender Singh, who works as electro-technological officer, sustained burn injuries and was evacuated in a chopper and shifted to hospital, added the officer.
Samarth reached the spot at 1.30pm and controlled the situation. Fire has been doused but the engine room is full of smoke and boundary cooling operation is going on, said ICG officers.
ICG ship Samarth with its advanced external fire-fighting system, offshore vessel Priya 27, and several other boats are involved in rescue and boundary cooling operation, added the officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: More than 78K vaccinated in Thane district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai civic chief urges all health workers to get vaccinated as turnout is poor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three trapped after fire breaks out in vessel off Mumbai coast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP demands resignation and probe against Sena minister in suicide case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagpur, Amravati impose Covid-19 curbs again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Depression, sleep disorder common among road crash victims and families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MSEDCL arrears at ₹71K crore; appeals to consumers to pay bills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast at pharma unit in Boisar near Mumbai, 2 injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid tussle with Thackeray govt over airplane fiasco, Guv visits Delhi
- Shiv Sena seeks to justify CM Thackeray's stand on denying airplane to the Governor for "private tour".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: CM Thackeray makes 2nd visit to MTHL, 35% works completed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: It’s mission Vidarbha for Shiv Sena and NCP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED questions actor Sachin Joshi in connection with Omkar Developer PMLA case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price rise: Transporters body threatens to suspend services, gives 14 days ultimatum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake social media account of Maharashtra IPS officer created to extort money
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ensure there are no encroachments on roads in Aurangabad: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox