TISS bans PSF saying it is an ‘illegal forum’; students allege witch hunt

Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Monday imposed an immediate ban on Progressive Students Forum (PSF) saying it was an “unauthorised and illegal forum” which was creating divisions among faculty and students and compromising academic pursuits. Students at the premiere social sciences institute, however, said the ban was imposed because PSF had come out in support of teachers and non-teaching staff whose services were terminated recently. Mumbai, India - March 22, 2018: TISS deonar Mumbai ,India, on Thursday, March 22, 2018. (Photo by Praful Gangurde/ Hindustan Times) (HT PHOTO)

An officer order signed by professor Anil Sutar, registrar, TISS, stated, “This notice addresses a critical issue concerning the presence of an unauthorised and illegal forum on our campuses, reportedly the ‘PSF TISS’. This group has been engaging in activities that obstruct the institute’s functions, defame the institute, demean members of our community, and create divisions among students and faculty. It has been observed that this group is misleading, distracting and misguiding students from their academic pursuit and harmonious life in the campus.”

Any attempt by PSF to organise or participate in events at TISS would be met with “immediate intervention and consequences,” the order further stated.

PSF-TISS has been openly critical of recent policies and programmes implemented by the institute. Monday’s ban follows the controversial suspension of its leader and PhD scholar Ramadas Prini Sivanadan, who was barred from the institute for two years due to his involvement in protests. Ramadas, hailing from Wayanad, has approached the Bombay high court seeking overturning of the suspension order.

The order issued by TISS on Monday clarified that any student or faculty member found supporting, associating with, or propagating PSF’s “divisive ideologies” would be subject to disciplinary action as outlined in institute policies.

“We encourage anyone who encounters or is approached by members of this group to report the incident to campus security or the institute’s student affairs office. All reports will be handled with the utmost confidentiality,” the order stated.

A student at the premier social sciences institute said the ban on PSF was imposed barely ten minutes before the start of a signature campaign.

“On Monday, at 5:30pm, PSF had organised a signature campaign regarding three issues on campus – termination of teaching and non-teaching staff, suspension of PhD scholar Ramadas Pirani and the ban on organising events on campus. Ten minutes before the campaign started, the administration imposed the ban,” said the student. The ban was imposed because PSF publicly supported teachers on the termination issue, he added.

Following the imposition of the ban, TISSTA issued a statement in support of the organisation, saying, “The press note discrediting student protests by PSF seeks to undermine the democratic right of Indian citizens to struggle. The right to freedom of speech and expression is guaranteed under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution. TISSTA stands by the students’ rights to freely express their views and opinions.”