TISS student who died after freshers' bash consumed excessive alcohol: Police

MUMBAI: A preliminary probe by the Chembur police into the untimely death of Anurag Jaiswal, a 29-year-old student at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), has revealed that he had consumed excessive alcohol at a students’ party on Saturday. The police said that the exact cause of death would become clear only on receiving the postmortem report, which has been reserved by the doctor who is awaiting the viscera report from the Kalina forensic science laboratory. TISS student had consumed excessive alcohol: Police

“The postmortem was conducted on Monday in Rajawadi Hospital and excessive alcohol was found in the student’s abdomen,” said deputy commissioner of police Hemraj Rajput. “As per the preliminary investigation there appears to be no foul play, but the viscera report will make things clearer. We have also recorded the statements of 25 students who attended the party in Roar Lounge Hotel in Vashi, and further investigation is on from all possible angles.”

Jaiswal’s body was handed over to his parents on Monday and their statements were recorded. “They did not make any allegations but requested the police to investigate the matter thoroughly so that the exact cause of death becomes clear,” said a police officer.

Jaiswal came to Mumbai on August 12 to do his Master’s from TISS. He and three other students rented a flat in Parvati Palace CHS in Chembur. On Saturday, the day of the party which was planned by second-year students, a hotel at Vashi was booked and around 8.30 pm, 125 students gathered there.

After a point, the bartender refused to serve Jaiswal more drinks since he had already consumed a lot. He then allegedly began consuming others’ drinks from the table and became inebriated on account of the multiple mixed drinks. At around 12.40 am, he was fast asleep, so his classmates decided to take him home. “Along with two other senior students, they took him home at around 1.30 am on Sunday,” said a senior officer.

Jaiswal was sleeping in the hall and his other three classmates in the bedroom when the two seniors left the flat. The death came to light at around 9 am when Jaiswal did not wake up. The senior students were called, and they rushed Jaiswal to a Chembur hospital, said Dinesh Yadav, a security guard.

Jaiswal was declared dead in the hospital, after which the students went to Chembur police station. Jaiswal’s father, who arrived with his wife and relatives on Sunday night, said that to the best of his knowledge, his son did not drink. The other students, however, said in their statement that Jaiswal used to often consume beer.

“We have been checking the CCTV footage to see what was served at the party and how many drinks Jaiswal had,” said DCP Rajput. “As of now, there appears to be no foul play but we will get the exact reason for his death once the chemical analysis report arrives.”