Traders warn of fake Konkan Alphonso

NAVI MUMBAI: With the season for Alphonso mangoes having begun, traders warn of increasing incidents where the in-demand Konkan Alphonsos are being replaced with those of inferior quality from Karnataka. Customers pay higher prices for cheaper mangoes simply because they look similar. Navi Mumbai, India - April 18, 2025:Beware - Karnataka alphonsos passed off for Konkan alphonsos at APMC Market Vashi Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The wholesale APMC market in Vashi receives over one lakh Alphonso mango boxes daily. Of these, roughly 80,000 boxes come from Devgad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad. The raw Konkan Alphonsos are priced at ₹1,500 to ₹3,500 per crate i.e. ₹400 to ₹800 per dozen, in the wholesale market. They are sold in the retail market at ₹1000 to ₹1800 per dozen.

Marking a huge price difference from it are the Karnataka Alphonso mangoes, sold in the wholesale market for ₹60-120 per kg. Around 15,000 to 20,000 boxes daily come primarily from Karnataka, and also from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. They are sold for ₹400-500 per dozen in the retail market.

Ankush Patil, a trader, said the market mostly receives Alphonso mangoes from the Konkan area, and some from the southern states. “With increasing demand, consumers are sometimes sold Karnataka Alphonso mangoes under the pretext of it being Konkan Alphonso, or the two are being mixed to dupe the consumers,” said Patil. “Many illegal vendors outside the market area offer Alphonsos that are cheaper than the regular Konkan Alphonsos and people fall for them.”

Vijay Bhende, another trader, urged consumers to purchase Konkan Alphonsos from sellers they have known for a long time and trust. “Ask them for Konkan Alphonso specifically if that is what you want, making clear that you do not want the Southern one,” he said.

Bhende shared that Konkan Alphonso is usually sold on a dozen basis while the Karnataka alphonso is sold on a kilogram basis. He warned that if a seller offers Alphonso mangoes at an unbelievably cheap price, it cannot be from the Konkan region. “The economics does not work out because such prices will increase further as the supply decreases.”

Balasaheb Bhende, former APMC director and fruit wholesaler, shared his tips to find the difference between the mangoes. He said Alphonsos from both regions look similar, as the seeds for the southern Alphonsos were taken from the Konkan region to be grown there. “In fact, they look even better sometimes. The consumers can however easily make out the difference through three simple steps,” said Bhende.

“Alphonso from Konkan have a rich aroma, which is absent in those from Karnataka,” explained Bhende. “When you cut the fruit, the Konkan Alphonso will have saffron colour while the Karnataka Alphonso will be yellow. Finally, the taste makes all the difference. The Konkan Alphonso is sweeter than the Karnataka Alphonso, which is comparatively sour.”