News / Cities / Mumbai News / Wall collapse on a chawl in Kurla kills 18-year-old

Wall collapse on a chawl in Kurla kills 18-year-old

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 22, 2023 12:13 AM IST

An 18-year-old woman died after a 2 feet wall of a building collapsed on her house in Mumbai. No other casualties were reported.

Mumbai: An 18-year-old woman died after a 2 feet wall of ground plus two storey building collapsed on her house in Kurla West on Monday. No more casualties were reported.

HT Image
HT Image

The incident happened in Kurla’s Subhash Nagar area and was reported by the Mumbai police to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster control room around 8pm.

The deceased, Vaishnavi Prajapati, suffered head injuries and was rushed to Bhabha hospital, Kurla, where she was declared dead.

The society, which is built on a hill, had a compound wall. The 2 feet wall came down along with its foundation, and fell on the slum, which is adjacent to the building wall, said the police.

“We are inquiring into the issue and have registered an accidental death report (ADR). There was no one present apart from Prajapati when the old wall came down on her house,” said a police officer from Kurla police station.

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
