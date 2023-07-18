Maharashtra: Six killed after loaded container hits passenger jeep in Thane

In a tragic incident, six passengers were killed while five suffered serious injuries after a loaded container hit their vehicle in Maharashtra’s Thane on Tuesday morning.

The driver has been arrested under various sections of the IPC. (Representative file image)

The incident took place at Khadvli intersection on Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Bhiwandi on Tuesday at around 6:30am when the jeep ferrying 11 passengers from Padgha village to Khadvli railway station collided with the container.

All the deceased have been identified and the injured are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The container was travelling from Nashik towards Mumbai and hit the jeep head on and dragged the vehicle for several metres after the collision.

Locals rushed to the spot and took them to the hospital where six were declared dead while three others are undergoing treatment.

Sanjay Sable senior police inspector, Padgha police station said, “The container loaded with onion stock from Nashik was travelling towards Mumbai. The driver lost the control of heavy loaded vehicle due to incessant rains and dashed the jeep which was dragged nearly 100 feet from the main road to another side.”

He further added that driver has been arrested and a case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

