Empty coach catches fire at Daund railway station, none injured

Jul 18, 2023 12:40 AM IST

A fire broke out in an empty container at Daund railway station, but was promptly put out by railway management, preventing a major accident.

PUNE On Monday afternoon, a fire started in an empty container on a siding rack at Daund railway station. High voltage transmission lines were above the rack, however, the railway management put out the fire promptly, preventing a major accident.

On Monday afternoon, an empty container on a siding rack at Daund railway station caught fire. (HT)
As per the information given by the railways, a rack of passenger coaches is placed on the siding on the railway next to platform number six on the Pune side. When suddenly one of the passenger coaches caught fire.

Meanwhile, as soon as the information about the fire was received, the system was alerted as the railway administration sounded the emergency.

Daund railway police, railway security force, carriage and works, accident relief train, etc. systems were activated to extinguish the fire.

Due to the fire, all the materials in the compartment, including the electrical equipment, have been gutted, said officials.

As per the official statement issued by the Pune railway division, the fire was controlled by using fire extinguishers immediately. It was not any regular running train coach.

