Ludhiana: Cleaner crushed under truck tyre while checking air pressure

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 16, 2023 11:09 PM IST

An over-speeding truck hit the vehicle from behind due to which the cleaner was crushed under the tyre of the vehicle; he died on the spot

In a freak accident, a cleaner died after he came under the vehicle of the truck when he was checking air pressure in the tyres and another speeding truck hit the vehicle from behind near Doraha.

The victim has been identified as Raja Kumar Thakur of Bihar. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of truck driver Bhola Yadav (Getty images)
The victim has been identified as Raja Kumar Thakur of Bihar. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of truck driver Bhola Yadav.

In his complaint, Yadav said that they were returning after unloading coal in Amritsar and had stopped at national highway in Doraha near Gurudwara Atarsar Sahib to check the vehicle. Thakur got down from the vehicle to check the air pressure in the tyres.

Meanwhile, an over-speeding truck hit their vehicle from behind due to which Thakur was crushed under the tyre of their vehicle. He died on the spot.

The accused escaped from the spot after the incident.

ASI Sarjangdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 279, 304-A, 337, 338, and 427 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

