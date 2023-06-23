Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 13-year-old dies by suicide after parents scold her for using mobile

13-year-old dies by suicide after parents scold her for using mobile

ByVinay Dalvi
Jun 23, 2023 12:56 AM IST

A 13-year-old girl in Mumbai jumped to her death from a building after her parents scolded her for overusing mobile phones. She was in Class 9.

Mumbai: A 13-year-old girl jumped to her death from the fourth floor of a building in Mahim after her parents scolded her for overusing mobile phones, police officials said on Thursday.

She was taken to Sion hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

“She stayed in a nearby chawl and her father works with a builder, doing construction work. Her mother also does small chores. They usually stay out for work, and the girl mostly used to stay alone at home. She was in Class 9. She was seen mostly glued to her mobile, which angered her parents and they then scolded her,” said the police officer.

The girl, however, didn’t take it positively it seems and jumped from the fourth floor of the building, he added.

“We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter and are yet to record detailed statements of the family members,” said the police officer.

