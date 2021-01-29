IND USA
Local train services in Mumbai were suspended on March 23, 2020, as part of the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 (HT PHOTO)
Trains for all, more time for eateries: Mumbai inching towards the old normal

With the state’s decision to resume local train services for the general public from February 1 and extend the operational timings for restaurants and shops, the city is inching back to pre-pandemic normalcy
By Aroosa Ahmed and Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:52 PM IST

With the state’s decision to resume local train services for the general public from February 1 and extend the operational timings for restaurants and shops, the city is inching back to pre-pandemic normalcy. On Friday, the Maharashtra government announced that local trains will resume services during specified hours, but to prevent overcrowding, they would not be operational during peak hours. From next month, shops and restaurants will also be allowed to stay open till 11pm and 1am respectively.

On Friday, the Maharashtra government announced that from February 1, regular train services would resume for the general public from the first local train service till 7am; then between 12pm and 4pm; and from 9pm till the last local train service. With a footfall of 8 million passengers daily on Central (CR) and Western Railway (WR), the suburban railway network is the most-used public transport system in the city. Local train services in Mumbai were suspended on March 23, 2020, as part of the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A limited number of buses operated by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking as well as autorickshaws and taxis are already operational and there have been some reported instances of crowding in buses. The resumption of train services is expected to make commutes easier and facilitate the reopening of commercial establishments.

Passengers welcomed the move to resume train services. “People can slowly resume working now and life is getting back to pre-Covid-19 times. The opening up of local trains for the general public will help passengers tremendously. Travelling by buses, taxis and private vehicles was very difficult in 2020. We had to travel for one hour one way just to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and then one hour again to reach home. The travelling cost had also increased a lot,” said Renuka Singh, a Thane resident.

Passenger associations said the stipulated time should be increased for the benefit of those who have long commutes between their homes and offices. “The opening up of local trains for the general public is a good move by the government. However, people staying far away will take two hours in a one-way commute. The timings should be altered and staggered office timings should be introduced by the Maharashtra government,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

The Indian Merchant Chamber (IMC) said any change in working hours — as a response to the time periods when the general public may avail local trains — would be temporary. “We are hopeful that Mumbai will bounce back to normalcy soon. If there is any significant change in working hours, it would be short-term till the situation completely normalises. We are certain this opportunity will be used sensibly by the general public,” said Ajit Mangrulkar, director-general, IMC.

The government also announced an extension of working hours for hotels and shops, which was welcomed to the Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industries and Trade (CAMIT). From February 1, shops can stay open till 11pm and restaurants can be operational till 1am. “There is a huge chunk of customers who shop late after coming back from work, which we were losing due to the previous 9pm deadline. The new timings will help regain some business,” said Mohan Gurnani, chairman, CAMIT.

Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, a spokesperson for the Hotels and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), said the government’s announcement came as a huge relief. “Hotels and restaurants are already operating at 50% capacity and this increase in timing is a huge relief for us. This will substantially cut down our losses,” he said.

