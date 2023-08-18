MUMBAI: In 2014, when organisers of World Children’s Winners Games, an international sports competition for young cancer survivors, got in touch with the Tata Memorial Hospital to introduce sports to patients in the hospital’s paediatric oncology department, no one realised that it would become a transformative journey for the cancer survivors. How paediatric cancer survivors at Tata Memorial became winning sportsmen

Over a decade later the hospital’s endeavour has birthed amateur sportspeople, who are making a mark at district and state levels in various sports of their choice.

Today along with his school work, cancer survivor Jayden D Mello, 15, practices rifle shooting at the Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul, in Vile Parle. Jayden was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a rare kidney cancer, at the age of four. After his treatment concluded in 2016, the hospital’s doctors recommended his participation in the World Children’s Winners Games in Moscow. He prepared for two games – football and chess – in a month. The fun event stoked his passion for another sport – he came across shooting and was hooked for life. He was all of eight at the time.

“His football team qualified for the gold medal, while he won gold in chess. But he started loving rifle shooting; he wasn’t allowed to take it up as he was underage and underweight. After returning home, he started formally training at 13,” said his father, Sanjay.

He has been practising for the last two years and qualified for district and national level competitions last year.

Aronyatesh Ganguly, a 12-year-old from Sarampore, West Bengal, was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of four. After completing chemotherapy, he was introduced to various sports casually at the hospital. In 2019, before participating in the games in Russia, he trained for three months in swimming and table tennis. Once there, like Jayden, he took to shooting, although table tennis became his enduring love.

“He is completely into the sport wants to excel in it,” said his mother Kaveri. Aronyatesh said, “While Abhinav Bindra, the country’s first Olympic gold medallist in the Men’s 10m air rifle event, is a role model, I want to pursue tennis and bring laurels for my country. I love all sports and want to become a good sportsman.”

Anant Tiwari, a 12-year-old from Ulhasnagar, exemplifies the transformative power of sports. Diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) at five, Anant’s journey from battling cancer to becoming a Taekwondo green belt and a district-level chess player is emblematic of the hospital’s impact on the children.

He participated in the games in 2019, having practised football, shooting and swimming; but once in Moscow, he came across Taekwondo. “His team won silver which boosted his confidence. He missed the chance of getting a medal in rifle shooting, but once he returned home, he continued practising rifle shooting, chess and Taekwondo,” said Shikha, his sister. “Despite being detected with ALL-a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow – he remained inclined towards sports and was an active child.”

After his treatment concluded in 2015 and he resumed school, he participated in skating and kick-boxing, until “the hospital told us about the international sports event in Russia, which further motived him”.

Dr Maya Prasad, a consultant paediatric oncologist overseeing the survivorship clinic, emphasised on the significance of post-treatment rehabilitation and the manifold benefits of sports activities. “It is important to rehabilitate them into normal society. During treatment, they have many restrictions which spill over post-treatment as the parents continue to be over protective with the child,” she said.

In 2009, the hospital had observed a 20 % treatment refusal and abandonment rate. An internal audit led to the establishment of the Improving Paediatric Cancer Care and Treatment (ImPaCCT) Foundation in 2010, ensuring consistent treatment for children. The After Completion of Therapy (ACT) clinic and the survivorship programme extend support through follow-up treatments, accommodation, nutrition education and vocational training.

Thereafter, the department slowly expanded the activities to sports when organisers of the World Children’s Winners Games in Russia approached them few years back. Since then, more than 60 children have become involved in various sports, of which a handful have taken it up seriously.

Shalini Jatia, officer-in-charge of ImPaCCT Foundation, said sport instils a sense of equality and boosts confidence among the children battling cancer. “It gives them an opportunity to show that they are no less than the others. The journey of cancer treatment is long and painful. The good part is that 70% of the children get fully cured and are able to lead healthy productive lives. The foundation provides holistic support to them,” she said. The hospital has approximately 4,000 new paediatric patients every year.