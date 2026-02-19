MUMBAI: Private buses, trucks, tempos and trailers across Maharashtra have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from March 5 if their demands aren’t met within a fortnight. Their most pressing demand is the removal of the e-challan system which has accrued over ₹4500 crore worth fines on 1.5 million heavy vehicles since 2019. Transporters threaten indefinite strike from March 5 over e-challan issue

Representatives of the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee (M-TAC), which includes operators of private buses, trucks, tempos, trailers, school buses, taxis and autorickshaws, said they would halt operations and park their vehicles on roads if the government fails to take a decision in the upcoming Cabinet session.

On Wednesday, representatives of the M-TAC announced that they will be forced into the strike if the government refuses to follow the proper procedure while issuing e-challans. Members of M-TAC stated that the e-challan system implemented in Maharashtra was unfair to the public and vehicle owners are being illegally looted and fines are being “forcibly collected” without due process.

M-TAC members claimed that devices used to issue e-challans are neither approved nor properly calibrated. They also alleged that vehicle owners often do not receive real-time notifications after a challan is issued and that fines are levied even when the photos of the offence attached to the e-challan are unclear. The transporters have also objected to a January amendment that allows authorities to stop operations and seize vehicles if fines remain unpaid for 45 days.

“This has completely taken away the right of the public to pursue the case in court. We will wait for 10-15 days and by then if the state government does not respond to our demands then we will park our vehicles on the roads irrespective of whether it attracts further e-challans or not,” said Prasanna Patwardhan, private bus owner, operator, and member of M-TAC.

“When private vehicles are allowed paid or unpaid parking on the side of roads, why the discrepancy with our commercial vehicles?” asked Prakash Gavali, another M-TAC member. He criticised toll operators for failing to provide basic amenities to drivers despite collecting large toll revenues. “The centre and state governments have announced shelters and terminals for drivers and vehicles, but they are nowhere to be seen. We want to sort this out with proper talks and not resort to jan andolan (people’s protest), but if nothing happens, that is the last option” he said.

Members are also demanding a practical and coherent policy that talks about no-entry roads and timings, reconsidering the need for a review of mandatory retrofitting requirements such as special glass, panic buttons, high-security number plates, CCTV cameras and sprinkler systems.

“New retro-fitments should not be forcibly implemented without conducting a technical and impartial investigation based on incidents of accidents or fires in these vehicles. We are also demanding basic facilities such as parking lots, separate authorized stops for passengers and goods,” said another member.

Following the recent 32-hour disruption of traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Highway, the transporters have also demanded that fire tenders and emergency facilities be provided for vehicles involved in accidents on the highways. These need to be provided by the toll operators who collect tolls and maintain roads. In addition, the transporters have demanded the removal of checkposts across the state.