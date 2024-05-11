 Travel agent arrested for duping family of ₹20 lakh | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Travel agent arrested for duping family of 20 lakh

ByMegha Sood
May 11, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Owner of Purva Holidays arrested in Mumbai for cheating a family of ₹20 lakh by promising a trip to South Africa, remanded in judicial custody.

MUMBAI: An owner of a tours and travel company was arrested on May 5 for cheating a family of 20 lakh by promising to book them a trip to South Africa. The accused, Tejas Shah, owner of Purva Holidays, has been remanded in judicial custody till Sunday.

Travel agent arrested for duping family of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh
Travel agent arrested for duping family of 20 lakh

The complainant, Jaisal Devendra Shah, 46, had approached Purva Holidays after seeing an advertisement for them in a newspaper in December 2023. The family had decided to go on a trip to South Africa for 12 days and wanted a travel agency which could understand their requirement for Jain food, said Shah, who works as a general manager of a private firm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On 12 December 2023, they paid 20 lakh to the travel agency for booking the package for the family and friends, he said.

In March 2024, when Shah asked Tejas about their tickets and further procedures, Tejas began avoiding his calls. In April, when Shah approached Tejas personally and confronted him about the trip, Tejas assured him that he would pay the entire amount back as there were issues in getting the trip booked.

Shah, in his statement to the police, said that Tejas did not organise the trip and did not repay the money. “We have arrested Tejas after registering an FIR against him under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting an investigation,” said a police officer from Kandivali police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Travel agent arrested for duping family of 20 lakh

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On